SPIEF Investment & Business Expo will be functioning in the framework of the Forum

Press Releases
May 10, 12:23 UTC+3
© Roscongress Foundation

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will showcase large-scale projects and investment opportunities in the Russian regions at the SPIEF Investment & Business Expo. The SPIEF Presentation Area with support of EY is expected to bring together Russian and foreign investors, company executives, and government officials of various levels to discuss the future of regional and federal projects in Russia. Throughout the Forum, SPIEF participants will be able to find out about the specific plans and requirements of modern Russia and meet potential investors.

TASS will operate the SPIEF Presentation Area with the support of EY.

TASS is Russia’s state news agency and an integral part of the global media system.

For more detailed information and the conditions for organizing events in the SPIEF Presentation Area, please see the official Forum website: https://forumspb.com/en/2017/sections/58/materials/335

