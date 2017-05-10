Infortrend Adds EonStor GSe Pro 3000 Series to Its Comprehensive Product Line-up

Siberian experts developing new 3D seismic survey methods to locate Arctic hydrocarbonsBusiness & Economy May 10, 13:51
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the launch of EonStor GSe Pro 3000 Series, a high-performance unified storage supporting file, block and object storage, and cloud integration as well as comprehensive data services, tremendous capacity expansion and easy maintenance to complement its storage product line-up for wide-ranging customer needs.
EonStor GSe Pro 3000 consolidates SAN, NAS, Object and cloud storage supporting Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Aliyun to offer the best of both worlds-unlimited cloud storage and high-performance local storage delivering up to 5,700MB/s for read and 3,200MB/s for file write bandwidth. With the multi-host support, cableless design and capacity expansion up to 436 drives, it enables businesses to easily manage data and reduce total cost of ownership.
EonStor GSe Pro 3000 adds to Infortrend's already comprehensive product line-up closely matching diverse customer needs - All Flash Arrays that highlight lightning speed performance; EonStor GSe Pro 2000, the tower storage purpose-built for small offices; EonStor GS and EonStor GSe Families, the unified storage with cloud integration for enterprise and SMB; EonStor DS Family, the award-winning high performance RAID storage. Infortrend additionally offers the hybrid server-storage EonServ Family and a variety of expansion enclosures.
"Infortrend makes all efforts to design storage solutions that meet customer requirements in every aspect. We've introduced EonStor GSe Pro 3000 to our extensive storage line-up and will continue to add more offerings to benefit customers in every way," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.
Click here for more about EonStor GSe Pro 3000 and here for other Infortrend solutions.
About Infortrend
Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com
Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.
Media Contacts:
Infortrend Europe Ltd.
Agnieszka Wesolowska
Tel:+44-1256-305-220
E-mail:marketing.eu@infortrend.com