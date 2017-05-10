Supermicro Systems Deliver 170 TFLOPS FP16 of Peak Performance for Artificial Intelligence

Putin congratulates new South Korean presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 9:53
Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 9:28
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in WashingtonWorld May 10, 7:18
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ marchSociety & Culture May 09, 15:10
Moscow's Victory Day parade in picturesMilitary & Defense May 09, 14:20
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in MoscowSociety & Culture May 09, 12:11
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red SquareMilitary & Defense May 09, 11:00
Putin says 'no force ever existed to conquer Russian people'World May 09, 10:58
Victory Day military parade in MoscowWorld May 09, 9:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SAN JOSE, California, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. GPU Technology Conference - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, will exhibit new GPU-based servers at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) from May 8 to 11 at the San Jose Convention Center, Booth #111.
Optimized applications for Supermicro GPU supercomputing systems include Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, HPC, Cloud and Virtualized graphics, and Hyperscale Workloads. Supermicro will have on display the SYS-1028GQ-TXRT and SYS-4028GR-TXRT with support for four and eight NVIDIA® Tesla® P100 SXM 2.0 modules, respectively, both featuring NVIDIA NVLink™ interconnect technology. Supermicro will also be displaying its multi-node GPU solutions and high-performance workstations with support for 4 PCIe 3.0 x16 slots.
Supermicro's GPU solutions can be found at: https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/GPU_MIC.cfm
"Leveraging our extensive portfolio of GPU solutions, customers can massively scale their compute clusters to accelerate their most demanding deep learning, scientific and hyperscale workloads with fastest time-to-results, while achieving maximum performance per watt, per square foot, and per dollar," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With our latest innovations in performance and density optimized 1U and 4U architectures that incorporate the new NVIDIA P100 processors with NVLink, our customers can achieve exponential improvements in deep learning application performance improvements, to address some of the world's most complex and important challenges, while also saving money."
NVIDIA's GPU computing platform provides a dramatic boost in application throughput for HPC, advanced analytics and AI workloads," said Paresh Kharya, Tesla Product Management Lead at NVIDIA. With our Tesla data center GPUs, Supermicro's new high-density servers offer customers high performance and superior efficiency to address their most demanding computing challenges."
Showcased Systems will include:
Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)
Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market. For more information on Supermicro compute solutions please visit http://www.supermicro.com.
Supermicro, SuperServer, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
NVLink and Tesla are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries.
All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SMCI-F
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508647/Super_Micro_Computer_Inc_4U_GPU.jpg
CONTACT: Robert Durstenfeld, Super Micro Computer, Inc., robertd@supermicro.com