Taiwan Civil Government Emphasizes Need for Self-Determination for Taiwan

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Taiwan Civil Government (TCG), an educational and advocacy group, co-hosted the Politico Playbook Powerlist Reception May 3 – a look at the most powerful and influential people and groups in Trump's Washington, at the Newseum in Washington DC.
The event was part of a weeklong campaign to inform Congressional and Administration officials and thought leaders on the history and plight of the Taiwanese people – and the need for change. A delegation of over 100 Taiwanese are in Washington, holding high level meetings around the issue of self-determination for Taiwan.
The delegation is led by Mrs. Julian Lin, the wife of TCG's Founder and Leader Dr. Roger Lin. At the Powerlist event Mrs. Lin addressed the audience composed of several hundred of Washington's most powerful players. Mrs. Lin delivered moving remarks about the current situation for the people of Taiwan and highlighted the need for U.S. and world action now.
"Taiwan is one of the world's strongest economies and a strong ally of the United States. We are the 11th largest economy in the world, the fifth largest economy in Asia, and produce $285 Billion in exports annually. We are leaders in the technology, defense, and telecommunications industries with a GDP of $1.1 Trillion. However, Taiwan is not a recognized country in the world community and is not recognized by the United Nations. Even in the Olympics we march under the banner of Chinese Taipei and not Taiwan!"
On behalf of her husband, Lin said, "Without these freedoms and protections, the people of Taiwan will remain stateless, and with no internationally recognized government. We have been living in political purgatory for more than 70 years, and immediately deserve the right to a nationality of our choosing."
Mrs. Lin emphasized the need for change stating, "We are ready to work constructively with the Trump Administration, the United States Congress, and the New Guard in Washington to normalize Taiwan's status in the world. As we've seen here in the United States and elsewhere around the world, the time for change is now!"
The TCG was founded in 2008 and now has over 60,000 members and over 60 offices throughout Taiwan. To find out more about the TCG go to www.taiwancivilgovernment.com
Contact: Shelley Hymes 202-364-3438
shelley@angelenterprisesdc.com