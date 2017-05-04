Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Taiwan Civil Government Emphasizes Need for Self-Determination for Taiwan

Press Releases
May 04, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Taiwan Civil Government (TCG), an educational and advocacy group, co-hosted the Politico Playbook Powerlist Reception May 3 – a look at the most powerful and influential people and groups in Trump's Washington, at the Newseum in Washington DC.

The event was part of a weeklong campaign to inform Congressional and Administration officials and thought leaders on the history and plight of the Taiwanese people – and the need for change. A delegation of over 100 Taiwanese are in Washington, holding high level meetings around the issue of self-determination for Taiwan.

The delegation is led by Mrs. Julian Lin, the wife of TCG's Founder and Leader Dr. Roger Lin. At the Powerlist event Mrs. Lin addressed the audience composed of several hundred of Washington's most powerful players. Mrs. Lin delivered moving remarks about the current situation for the people of Taiwan and highlighted the need for U.S. and world action now.

"Taiwan is one of the world's strongest economies and a strong ally of the United States. We are the 11th largest economy in the world, the fifth largest economy in Asia, and produce $285 Billion in exports annually. We are leaders in the technology, defense, and telecommunications industries with a GDP of $1.1 Trillion. However, Taiwan is not a recognized country in the world community and is not recognized by the United Nations. Even in the Olympics we march under the banner of Chinese Taipei and not Taiwan!"

On behalf of her husband, Lin said, "Without these freedoms and protections, the people of Taiwan will remain stateless, and with no internationally recognized government. We have been living in political purgatory for more than 70 years, and immediately deserve the right to a nationality of our choosing."

Mrs. Lin emphasized the need for change stating, "We are ready to work constructively with the Trump Administration, the United States Congress, and the New Guard in Washington to normalize Taiwan's status in the world. As we've seen here in the United States and elsewhere around the world, the time for change is now!"

The TCG was founded in 2008 and now has over 60,000 members and over 60 offices throughout Taiwan. To find out more about the TCG go to www.taiwancivilgovernment.com

Contact: Shelley Hymes 202-364-3438 
shelley@angelenterprisesdc.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria
2
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeks
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’
5
Russia restrains money transfers to Ukraine
6
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory
7
ussian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
TOP STORIES
Реклама