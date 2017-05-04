2017 China Guizhou Global Tea Culture Festival and Tea Expo Opened in Meitan, Zunyi

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507868/The_Opening_Ceremony.jpg

On the opening ceremony, Mr. Zhou Guofu, president of China International Tea Culture Institute, pointed out that Guizhou is one of the birthplaces of tea and tea culture in China. In recent years, the tea industry and tea culture have developed rapidly. Chinese tea plantations should consciously practice the new development concepts. Guided by the market, we shall strengthen the tea industry, enrich the cultural chain. expand the technology chain, extend the chain of the industry and enhance the value chain to promote the cultural value, social value, ecological value and economic value of the tea industry. We shall make more contributions to the renaissance of China's tea culture, to bolster China's tea industry and make China a great power of tea once again by developing the industries, enriching the people, promoting the culture, keeping healthy and knowing each other through the tea.

Mr. Chen Zongmao, an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that Guizhou tea is fragrant, fresh and mellow, so he will spare no effort to introduce and promote the tea culture and the tea industry of Guizhou.

Mr. Abdullah Maier Allawi, the Minister Plenipotentiary to the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and the Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, said that he would like to introduce Guizhou to more people in Morocco, so that more people in Morocco can drink clean and mellow Guizhou tea.

On the opening ceremony, Guizhou green tea was granted Agro-product Geographical Indications by China's Ministry of Agriculture. Chinese Calligraphers Association presented a calligraphy work of the character of TEA written in 100 different ways as a gift to Meitan County. And Mr. Wang Qing, the executive vice president of China Tea Marketing Association, awarded the prizes for the Outstanding winners of 2017 National Tea Processing Vocational Skills Competition.

