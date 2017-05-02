Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Infortrend Launches 2U 25-bay High Density Blazing Speed All Flash Arrays

Press Releases
May 02, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the launch of Infortrend all-flash storage available in a new 2U 25-bay form factor in its EonStor GS family. The high density storage delivers lightning all-flash performance at more than 740K IOPS for random reads and less than 0.5 millisecond response time, in addition to providing extreme efficiency and cloud integration.

Infortrend all-flash storage is built to meet the demand for high-speed data transfer with not only SSDs but also firmware designed to optimize performance for random I/O access and therefore are suitable for virtualization and database applications. SSD optimization techniques, such as the prevention of repetitive program/erase, are employed to further enhance performance.

Storage efficiency is boosted by reducing the number of SSD erase cycles and evenly distributing writes to each block to lower latency, minimize SSD wear and extend SSD lifespan.

Accommodating 25 SSDs in a 2U enclosure, the new high density all-flash storage "EonStor GS 3025A" saves data center footprint and energy consumption.

In addition to blazing performance of on-premise storage, Infortrend all-flash storage also allows users to leverage cloud for cost-effective expansion, backup, and archiving. Enterprises running local SAN/NAS applications can easily integrate and expand their storage architecture with cloud services including AWS S3, Azure, Google Cloud, and Aliyun.

"Businesses today are embracing all-flash storage to deliver high speed performance as their mission-critical applications demand quick response. Infortrend all-flash storage combining performance and efficiency presents an ideal choice for organizations to benefit from all-flash storage with cloud integration at tremendous cost advantages," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about EonStor GS All Flash Arrays.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
2
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin, Trump to hold phone conversation on Tuesday
3
Russian defense minister sums up Moscow security conference results
4
UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observers
5
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
6
Russian defense contractor eyes new regional buyers at Mexico air show
7
Finance minister says Russia does not wait for sanctions to be lifted
TOP STORIES
Реклама