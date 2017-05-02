Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The SEREBRO Performs in "Born U5", Show Lo Encourages U5 Girls with Gifts

Press Releases
May 02, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Last Saturday, the fourth episode for Born U5, the large-scale motivational and dream-focused girl growth reality show, produced jointly by Zhejiang TV, Leisure Studio and Authrule Media and supported by the sole title sponsor, JD, was broadcasted. Born U5 invites the versatile performer Show Lo as the key instructor to guide the girls in the path of becoming qualified performers. The show applies the brand-new and original model to present to the audience with comprehensive, transparent and positive performance.

The learners, which means the U5 girls, start as a team. This is different from the former model. There are no competitions for selection or knockout within the team. The team members will get continuous progress under the guidance of the only instructor. Meanwhile, they will perform together with excellent groups and performers from all over the world so as to learn from each other in a part called "Sparkles between Six Countries". In this innovative way, the U5 girls are seeking future development around the world.

The first foreign girl group in the "Sparkles between Six Countries" is the SEREBRO from Russia. The SEREBRO has drawn much attention with their great figures at the beginning of the show, winning the scream from the audience. Throughout the show, their passion on stage has affected all the audience. Even the guest performers and consultants danced along their singing. Their sexy and confident style on the stage is very attractive. They performed the "brainwashing" and popular song "Mi Mi Mi" in group. Also they sang "Zoom" and showed their singing techniques. These were all impressive.

In response, the U5 girls performed the classic "Jing Wu Men" with singing and dancing in group and sang "Katyusha+ Drunk Days". Their performance has earned the appreciation from the SEREBRO. The audience and the judges all spoke highly of them and thought they had much potential. Even though there is still a gap between the U5 girls and the mature girl group like the SEREBRO, people still think that U5 girls will have a bright future.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495686/Born_U5_SEREBRO.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495690/Show_Lo_And_U5_Girls.jpg

CONTACT: Xue Fei, +86-136-3274-1691, 417221251@qq.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Merkel to discuss fight against terrorism, Middle East, Minsk accords
2
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin, Trump to hold phone conversation on Tuesday
3
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
4
President says Belarus ready to do utmost to restore peace in Ukraine
5
High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund
6
Fifteen Russians remain in hospital after Aeroflot turbulence incident
7
UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observers
TOP STORIES
Реклама