The SEREBRO Performs in "Born U5", Show Lo Encourages U5 Girls with Gifts

The learners, which means the U5 girls, start as a team. This is different from the former model. There are no competitions for selection or knockout within the team. The team members will get continuous progress under the guidance of the only instructor. Meanwhile, they will perform together with excellent groups and performers from all over the world so as to learn from each other in a part called "Sparkles between Six Countries". In this innovative way, the U5 girls are seeking future development around the world.

The first foreign girl group in the "Sparkles between Six Countries" is the SEREBRO from Russia. The SEREBRO has drawn much attention with their great figures at the beginning of the show, winning the scream from the audience. Throughout the show, their passion on stage has affected all the audience. Even the guest performers and consultants danced along their singing. Their sexy and confident style on the stage is very attractive. They performed the "brainwashing" and popular song "Mi Mi Mi" in group. Also they sang "Zoom" and showed their singing techniques. These were all impressive.

In response, the U5 girls performed the classic "Jing Wu Men" with singing and dancing in group and sang "Katyusha+ Drunk Days". Their performance has earned the appreciation from the SEREBRO. The audience and the judges all spoke highly of them and thought they had much potential. Even though there is still a gap between the U5 girls and the mature girl group like the SEREBRO, people still think that U5 girls will have a bright future. Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495686/Born_U5_SEREBRO.jpg Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495690/Show_Lo_And_U5_Girls.jpg