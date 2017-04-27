The 2017 Airport Service Quality Forum is being held in Haikou

Over the past few years, Meilan Airport has established itself as a distinctive, fully-functional airport with an above par on-time record for arrivals and departures. The airport has not only set itself apart from its peers through its distinctive blend of a tropical decor that preserves the traditional Chinese features of Hainan Island in its design, but also through easy, traffic-free access to the terminals, a lineup of smart retail shops, the high-tech level of the facilities and equipment and the responsibility that the airport's administration has exhibited in terms of protecting the local environment, setting a new standard for international airports. With excellent growth prospects, Meilan Airport has drawn the attention of the international airport community. As a result, ACI decided to partner with and choose Meilan Airport as the organizer of this year's ASQ Forum.

Haikou Meilan International Airport has been always committed to providing a great passenger experience by anticipating passenger expectations and continually enhancing service quality to meet those expectations. The airport has provided both domestic and international passengers with a more comfortable and enjoyable environment through an extensive upgrade of the existing terminal building. Upgrades of its infrastructure include roll out of a new logo and all new airport signage, widening of airport access roads, rebuild of the East Corridor, opening of a new indoor parking area and a full renovation of the terminal and VIP lounge. Haikou Meilan International Airport's efforts have received positive feedback from passengers and earned it three coveted ASQ awards including Best Airport Worldwide by Size (first place): 15-25 Million Passengers, based on passenger satisfaction ratings.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495022/Meilan_Airport.jpg