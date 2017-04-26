Trina Solar receives 20MW Bifacial PERC "DUOMAX twin" Module Order

Under the sales contract, Trina Solar supplied 20MW of its DUOMAX twin (72 cells), with a power output ranging from 340-350W to a project located in Golmud, Qinghai ("Project"). The shipment was completed on 20 April, 2017.

DUOMAX twin is Trina Solar's latest innovation, which combines high efficiency PERC monocrystalline bifacial power technology and dual glass technology, effectively increasing system generating capacity. Electricity generated from its back side creates up to 25% more energy in a wide variety of environments. Furthermore, DUOMAX twin has a wide range of uses, with applications in projects such as large power stations, solar agriculture projects, solar-powered fish farms, and more. It is especially effective for use in areas with high diffuse reflection, such as projects located in sandy environments, water-surfaces, circumpolar latitudes, snowy areas, as well as guard rails on expressways.

The Project is located in a sandy area with high diffuse reflection, which are ideal conditions for DUOMAX twin. Besides direct light that is absorbed by the modules' front side, the back side absorbs reflected light from the ground and scattered light from the air as well. Furthermore, the Project will also be equipped with tracker which will enable the DUOMAX twin module's back side to achieve more solar energy through movement via the tracker.

Yin Rongfang, VP of Trina Solar, Head of Gloabl Sales & Marketing, said: "It is DUOMAX twin's first order after its launch in the end of March and we'd like to thank our clients for their recognition. This year is the market rearing stage for DUOMAX twin and this number will continue to rise steadily. We are seeing more orders flowing in across the globe. In the future, we will remain committed to technological innovations and deliver even more real LCOE value to our strategic partners around the world."

