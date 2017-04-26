Supermicro Drives Converged Data Center Connectivity with 25/100Gbps Solutions Portfolio

Supermicro networking modules deliver high bandwidth and industry-leading connectivity for performance-driven server and storage applications in the most demanding Data Center, HPC, Cloud, Web2.0, Machine Learning and Big Data environments. Clustered databases, web infrastructure, and high frequency trading are just a few applications that will achieve significant throughput and latency improvements resulting in faster access, real-time response and virtualization enhancements with this generation of industry leading Supermicro solutions.

Supermicro's range of 25Gbps and 100Gbs interface solutions :

https://www.supermicro.com/products/accessories/index.cfm?Type=20

Supermicro's 25/100Gbps networking solutions offer high performance and efficient network fabrics, covering a range of application optimized products. These interfaces provide customers with networking alternatives optimized for their applications and data center environments. The AOC-S Standard LP series cards are designed for any Supermicro server with a PCI-E x8 (for 25G) or PCI-E x16 (for 100G) expansion slot. The AOC-C MicroLP add-on card is optimized for Supermicro high-density FatTwin™ and MicroCloud SuperServers. The Supermicro AOC-M flexible, cost-optimized 25/100Gbps onboard SIOM series cards support the Supermicro TwinPro™, BigTwin™, Simply Double and 45/60/90-Bay Top-Load SuperStorage, plus 7U 8-Way SuperServer. The Supermicro Ultra series utilizes the AOC-U series onboard riser cards. These 25G and 100G modules are fully compatible with Supermicro and other comparable industry switch products.

25/100G MODULE TYPE DESCRIPTION INTERFACE PORTS CONTROLLER SUPPORTED

SUPERMICRO

SERVERS AOC-SHFI-i1C STANDARD LP OMNI-PATH 100GBPS PCI-E 3.0 X16 1 QSFP28 INTEL ALL W/ PCI-E 3.0 X16 AOC-MHFI-i1C/M ONBOARD OMNI-PATH 100GBPS PCI-E 3.0 X16 1 QSFP28 INTEL BIGTWIN, TWINPRO, SUPERSTORAGE, 8-WAY AOC-S100G-m2C STANDARD LP DUAL-PORT 100GBE PCI-E 3.0 X16 2 QSFP28 MELLANOX ALL W/ PCI-E 3.0 X8 AOC-S25G-b2S STANDARD LP DUAL-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 2 SFP28 BROADCOM ALL W/ PCI-E X8 AOC-S25G-m2S STANDARD LP DUAL-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 2 SFP28 MELLANOX ALL W/ PCI-E 3.0 X8 AOC-S25G-i2S STANDARD LP DUAL-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 2 SFP28 INTEL ALL W/ PCI-E 3.0 X8 AOC-C25G-m1S MICROLP SINGLE-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 1 SFP28 MELLANOX FATTWIN, MICROCLOUD AOC-MH25G-m2S2T/M ONBOARD DUAL-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X16 2 SFP28 MELLANOX BIGTWIN, TWINPRO, SUPERSTORAGE, 8-WAY AOC-M25G-m4S/M ONBOARD QUAD-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X16 4 SFP28 MELLANOX BIGTWIN, TWINPRO, SUPERSTORAGE, 8-WAY AOC-URN4-m2TS ONBOARD DUAL-PORT 25GBBE PCI-E 3.0 X16 2 SFP28 MELLANOX 1U ULTRA AOC-URN4-i2TS ONBOARD DUAL-PORT 25GBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 2 SFP28 INTEL 1U ULTRA AOC-2UR68-m2TS ONBOARD DUAL-PORT 25GBBE PCI-E 3.0 X8 2 SFP28 MELLANOX 2U ULTRA

"With 2.5 times the bandwidth of 10G, less than half the cost of 40G, and incorporating Remote Direct Memory Access for low latency with backward compatibility with 10G switches, the industry leading 25GbE capability that Supermicro offers our customers provides the highest scalability and potential for future growth," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "We believe that 100G, having a clear upgrade path from 25G, is the natural next step in the evolution of modern high-performance converged data center server/storage deployments for our customers as they experience ever higher demands on their data center I/O infrastructures."

Dual- and Single-port Modules supporting 100Gbps

AOC-SHFI-i1C Omni-Path Standard Card

Designed for HPC, this card uses an advanced "on-load" design that automatically scales fabric performance with rising server core counts, making these adapters ideal for today's increasingly demanding workloads with 100Gbps link speed, single QSFP28 connector, PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot and standard low-profile form factor.

AOC-MHFI-i1C/M Onboard Omni-Path SIOM Card

Designed specifically for HPC utilizing the Intel® OP HFI ASIC, this card offers 100Gbps link speeds for Supermicro servers that support the SIOM interface.

AOC-S100G-m2C Standard Card

This card offers dual-port QSFP+ connectivity in a low-profile, short length standard form factor with PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot. Utilizing the Mellanox ConnectX®-4 EN chipset with features such as VXLAN and NVGRE, this card offers network flexibility, high bandwidth with specific hardware offload for I/O virtualization, and efficiently optimizes bandwidth demand from virtualized infrastructure in the data center or cloud deployments.

Quad-, Dual- and Single-port Modules supporting 25Gbps

AOC-S25G-b2S Standard Card

Based on the Broadcom® BCM57414 chipset with features such as RDMA, NPAR, VXLAN and NVGRE, it is backward compatible with 10GbE network and the most cost effective upgrade from 10GbE to 25GbE in data center or cloud deployments.

AOC-S25G-m2S Standard Card

This is a dual-port 25GbE controller that can be used in any Supermicro server with a PCI-E 3.0 x8 expansion slot. Based on the Mellanox ConnectX®-4 Lx EN chipset with features such as RDMA and RoCE, it is backward compatible with 10GbE networks and addresses bandwidth demand from virtualized infrastructure.

AOC-S25G-i2S Standard Card

This card is implemented with the Intel® XXV710. It is fully compatible with existing 10GbE networking infrastructures but doubles the available bandwidth. The 25GbE bandwidth enables rapid networking deployment in an agile data center environment.

AOC-C25G-m1S MicroLP Card

This card is based on the Mellanox® ConnectX-4 Lx EN controller. It is the solution for Supermicro high density MicroCloud and Twin series servers.

AOC-MH25G-m2S2T/M Onboard SIOM Card

This is a proprietary SIOM (Supermicro I/O module) card based on Mellanox ConnectX®-4 Lx EN and optimized for SuperServers with SIOM support. Optimized for Supermicro BigTwin, TwinPro, and SuperStorage products.

AOC-M25G-m4S/M Onboard SIOM Card

This is one of the most feature rich 25GbE controllers in the market. Based on the Mellanox ConnectX®-4 Lx EN, with 4-ports of 25GbE SFP28 connectivity in small form factor SIOM, it provides density, performance, and functionality. Optimized for Supermicro BigTwin, TwinPro, and SuperStorage products.

AOC-URN4-m2TS Onboard 1U Ultra Riser Card

Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx EN, 2 ports, 2 SFP28, onboard 1U Ultra Riser

AOC-URN4-i2TS Onboard 1U Ultra Riser Card

Intel XXV710, 2 ports, 2 SFP28, onboard 1U Ultra Riser

AOC-2UR68-m2TS Onboard 2U Ultra Riser Card

Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx EN, 2 ports, 2 SFP28, onboard 2U Ultra Riser

