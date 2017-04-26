Instrument Recovery Systems Inc. Announces Acquisition of Broad US Patent Protection

Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groupsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 11:12
Russia urges Normandy Four to intensify efforts with Kiev — LavrovWorld April 26, 10:56
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's livesMilitary & Defense April 26, 10:37
Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereigntyRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 10:26
Putin urges to join efforts in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 10:25
Russian security chief warns external provocations may lead to war on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 10:18
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 9:33
Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center marks 5th anniversaryWorld April 26, 9:21
Six powers ready to cooperate with Iran in peaceful use of nuclear energy — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 23:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Instrument Recovery Systems Inc. announced that it has acquired broad US Patent protection for systems to recover lost, stolen or improperly relocated moveable items.
The protection covers the combination of GPS and inertial sensing / navigation (INS) along with the use of broadly defined communication channels. In addition, there is the ability to defeat the operability of the host equipment in the event of tampering.
This powerful geographic location capability combined with unrestricted communication options has vast application potential in the exploding IoT and IIoT environments.
About Instrument Recovery Systems Inc.
The inventors formed Instrument Recovery Systems Inc. with the intention of offering this technology to an organization with the resources to fully develop the technology to their specific applications.
For more information, please visit: http://www.instrumentrecoverysystems
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com
CONTACT: instrument@instrumentrecoverysystems.com