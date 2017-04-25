Vehicle Telematics Reveals Snow Plow Progress to Eliminate Suspenseful Waits

Russia, Qatar viewing $12 bln worth joint projectsBusiness & Economy April 25, 11:58
Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness checkMilitary & Defense April 25, 11:55
Trump to organize foreign policy team in coming months, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 11:39
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 10:23
FIFA to sign agreements with new commercial affiliates before Confederations CupSport April 25, 10:19
FIFA Secretary General says Russian authorities fulfill commitment to 2018 World CupSport April 25, 10:14
Israel to hold rally in memory of Red Army VictoryWorld April 25, 8:30
US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attackWorld April 24, 21:23
Russian businessman plans to build sailplane to fly around the globe nonstop in 5 daysScience & Space April 24, 19:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/. NEXCOM brings vehicle telematics to snow plow operations to inform residents of Columbus, Ohio about operation progress. Targeted to modernize the administration of snow and ice removal, NEXCOM's vehicle telematics solution has been deployed in hundreds of trucks to assist with managing and monitoring of automatic vehicle locations, snow plow routes, and operation status. With the solution, the city is able to mobilize its snow plow fleet responsively and elevate the residents' perception of public services.
NEXCOM delivers data acquisition, visualization, and communication altogether with a rugged vehicle telematics solution to improve how mobile forces operate. Adopting the solution in snow and ice removal operations, the Department of Public Service of the City of Columbus can ensure and verify the execution of snow plans and make snow and ice treatment activity publicly accessible. With the access to information that was previously unavailable, residents can check activity updates online instead of hanging in the air, wondering whether they are being left out.
"Our goal in NEXCOM is to enable mobile forces to act on what has been, is being, or could be developed on the move," said Jay Liu, Assistant Vice President of NEXCOM Mobile Computing Solutions Business Unit. "The vehicle telematics solution plays to NEXCOM's technology strength and allows the department to communicate ground truths about road and snowfall conditions among snow patrol vehicles and operation centers, orchestrate a fleet of snow plow trucks based on road treatment priority, track snow plow status, and update residents on the progress."
The vehicle telematics solution serves as a combination of fleet management terminal, graphic information system (GIS), and vehicle gateway. The solution on snow patrol vehicles functions as an information hub providing operation centers firsthand observation to reprioritize tasks, coordinate the workforce, and formulate contingency plans accordingly. On snow plow trucks the solution hums with activities, displaying work orders, navigating drivers to assigned routes, and reporting back to operation centers about the whereabouts of snow plow trucks on duty, the address range of roads that are treated, and the time when roads are treated.
Hundreds of vehicle telematics solutions have been deployed in the public fleet, riding with public workers through grim winters. The solution gives a quintessential example of how vehicle telematics can augment public service operations and facilitate open communication between a municipality and residents, and can be easily leveraged for waste collection, road maintenance, and other public services.
NEXCOM has six businesses: IoT Automation Solutions, Intelligent Digital Security, Internet of Things, Intelligent Platform & Services, Mobile Computing Solutions, and Network and Communication Solutions. Under the IoT megatrend, NEXCOM expands its offerings with solutions in emerging applications including IoT, robot, connected cars, Industry 4.0, and industrial security. www.nexcom.com
Liyin Lin
Marketing Director
Email: liyinlin@nexcom.com.tw
Tel: +886 2 8226 7786 ext. 2110