Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vehicle Telematics Reveals Snow Plow Progress to Eliminate Suspenseful Waits

Press Releases
April 25, 10:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/. NEXCOM brings vehicle telematics to snow plow operations to inform residents of Columbus, Ohio about operation progress. Targeted to modernize the administration of snow and ice removal, NEXCOM's vehicle telematics solution has been deployed in hundreds of trucks to assist with managing and monitoring of automatic vehicle locations, snow plow routes, and operation status. With the solution, the city is able to mobilize its snow plow fleet responsively and elevate the residents' perception of public services.

NEXCOM delivers data acquisition, visualization, and communication altogether with a rugged vehicle telematics solution to improve how mobile forces operate. Adopting the solution in snow and ice removal operations, the Department of Public Service of the City of Columbus can ensure and verify the execution of snow plans and make snow and ice treatment activity publicly accessible. With the access to information that was previously unavailable, residents can check activity updates online instead of hanging in the air, wondering whether they are being left out.

"Our goal in NEXCOM is to enable mobile forces to act on what has been, is being, or could be developed on the move," said Jay Liu, Assistant Vice President of NEXCOM Mobile Computing Solutions Business Unit. "The vehicle telematics solution plays to NEXCOM's technology strength and allows the department to communicate ground truths about road and snowfall conditions among snow patrol vehicles and operation centers, orchestrate a fleet of snow plow trucks based on road treatment priority, track snow plow status, and update residents on the progress."

The vehicle telematics solution serves as a combination of fleet management terminal, graphic information system (GIS), and vehicle gateway. The solution on snow patrol vehicles functions as an information hub providing operation centers firsthand observation to reprioritize tasks, coordinate the workforce, and formulate contingency plans accordingly. On snow plow trucks the solution hums with activities, displaying work orders, navigating drivers to assigned routes, and reporting back to operation centers about the whereabouts of snow plow trucks on duty, the address range of roads that are treated, and the time when roads are treated.

Hundreds of vehicle telematics solutions have been deployed in the public fleet, riding with public workers through grim winters. The solution gives a quintessential example of how vehicle telematics can augment public service operations and facilitate open communication between a municipality and residents, and can be easily leveraged for waste collection, road maintenance, and other public services.

About NEXCOM 

NEXCOM has six businesses: IoT Automation Solutions, Intelligent Digital Security, Internet of Things, Intelligent Platform & Services, Mobile Computing Solutions, and Network and Communication Solutions. Under the IoT megatrend, NEXCOM expands its offerings with solutions in emerging applications including IoT, robot, connected cars, Industry 4.0, and industrial security. www.nexcom.com

Liyin Lin
Marketing Director
Email: liyinlin@nexcom.com.tw
Tel: +886 2 8226 7786 ext. 2110

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation
3
Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check
4
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
5
Putin, Abe to discuss joint activities on southern Kuril Islands
6
Russia sees no grounds for new US sanctions against Syria
7
Trump to organize foreign policy team in coming months, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Реклама