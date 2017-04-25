Back to Main page
Infortrend Launches Cloud-integrated Unified Storage EonStor GSe Pro 2000

Press Releases
April 25, 9:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the release of EonStor GSe Pro 2000, a unified storage integrating SAN, NAS, and Cloud to enable easy cross-platform file sharing and storage for small offices and workgroup users. The compact tower storage featuring sleek metal casing and whisper quiet design packs multiple benefits for businesses operating with space constraints and cost considerations.

EonStor GSe Pro 2000 supports cross-platform CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, FTP folder sharing to streamline the process of sharing and accessing data. The native cloud gateway engine, integrating private and public cloud services, including Google Cloud, Dropbox and Alibaba Aliyun, allows users to leverage cloud for capacity expansion, data archiving and backup.

Powered by a quad-core processor and embedded with onboard 10GbE ports, EonStor GSe Pro 2000 delivers superior data transfer performance for IOPS/throughput-demanding applications such as server virtualization, video editing, backup, and email servers. Additional interface connectivity is available through a diverse selection of host boards and two expansion slots supporting 1GbE RJ45, 10GbE RJ45, 10Gb SFP+, 8Gb FC, and 16Gb FC connections to a wide range of external devices.

Storage management is hassle-free with the management tool EonOne, which combines storage configurations and controls such as storage provisioning and scheduling backup as snapshots into simple step-by-step procedures. Multiple services including LDAP, Proxy, Syslog, and VPN servers and antivirus are built into the system to provide value added benefits for the users.

"EonStor GSe Pro 2000 packs a lot of compelling values in a compact, modern and silent design with uncompromising performance. It is purpose-built for small office use scenarios," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about EonStor GSe Pro 2000.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

