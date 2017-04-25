GAC Motor Brings six signature models to Auto Shanghai 2017

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8085451-gac-motor-shanghai-auto-show/

GAC Motor's exhibition themed "Ingenuity in Mind, Excellence in Pursuit" will take stage in pavilion 2.1. A total of six new car models will be unveiled on April 19 at Auto Shanghai 2017, including the new five-seat SUV GS7, 2017 edition of GA8, plug-in sedan GA3S PHEV, plug-in SUV GS4 PHEV, pure electric vehicle GE3 and EnSpirit concept car.

Developed on GAC Motor's G-CPMA (Cross-Platform Modular Architecture) with vigorous stance, comfortable large space, smart entertainment system and robust power control, the GS7 has inherited the excellent genes of GAC Motor family to carry the torch as a new generation blockbuster SUV.

The latest flagship from GAC Motor, the GA8 2017 has the latest smart technologies to accommodate people's needs for comfortable, powerful and green mobility.

GAC Motor is also breaking new grounds in the new energy vehicle industry. After unveiling the first pure electric vehicle GE3 at the 2017 North America International Auto Show (NAIAS) this January, GAC Motor is also releasing the new plug-in hybrid sedan GA3S PHEV and plug-in hybrid SUV GS4 PHEV at this year's Auto Shanghai.

Showing superior performances and value, the GA3S PHEV's leading 1.5ATK Atkinson-cycle engine and G-MC electro-mechanical coupling allows drivers to switch among three modes: pure electric, range-extending and hybrid.

"I'm confident in GAC Motor's performance in the global market after the company's grand launch at Auto Shanghai and we hope we can find more opportunities with GAC Motor in our market," said Mr. Bareer, a distributor from Bahrain.

Bareer further noted that he attended GAC Motor's first international distributor conference on April 22 in Hangzhou where all its global suppliers and distributors will join the discussions on the future development of GAC Motor and auto industry.

In the next five years, over seven new energy vehicles will be launched with the support of the company's solid technological achievements and comprehensive development plan.

To make the best quality automobiles, GAC Motor signed established strategic partnership with the world's top 10 auto suppliers including Aisin Seiki, Michelin, Continental and Faurecia on April 19 during Auto Shanghai, allowing the company to maintain a far lower component defective rate than industry average that surpasses many mainstream joint venture brands.

"Centered on GAC Automotive Engineering Institute, GAC Motor has expanded a global automotive R&D network supported by the company's technology center, top global suppliers and research institutes," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor. "We hope to achieve the sales of 500,000 vehicles by 2017 and of 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020, and with wisdom and unremitting efforts, we will continue bring valuable and influential products to global consumers."

In 2016, GAC motor sold more than 380,000 cars worldwide, seeing a 96 percent year-on-year increase as the fastest growing Chinese automaker. 121,665 cars from all lines were sold in the first quarter of 2017, a 68.4 percent year-on-year increase. The company will officially enter the U.S. market no later than 2019.

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor ranked 5th, among all brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest of all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

