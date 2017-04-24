Jereh's Integrated Solutions Featured at Neftegaz 2017

Since its founding, Neftegaz international exhibition has been a key industry event to boost the innovation-driven development of Russia's fuel and energy sector and a good platform for companies to explore the Russian market.

"We demonstrated how the company can offer integrated solutions that deliver high-end oil and gas equipment and tools, as well as turnkey engineering services. Our cementing unit, coiled tubing unit, nitrogen pumping unit, fracturing unit, compressor and flowline products have good track record in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc. Leveraging the resources and capabilities of equipment manufacturing, technology services, turn-key engineering as well as investment, we provide full value chain solutions in a flexible, efficient way, from the very early stage of project such as planning, feasibility study, investment & financing, to the execution stage of procurement, manufacturing, construction and maintenance," said Mr. Li Zhiyong, the SVP of Jereh Group.

Jereh entered this market as early as 2007 with the supply of a cementing unit. Now, more than 100 sets of equipment and a full range of technical services have been delivered to help customers unlock the value of their energy assets.

For the natural gas industry, Jereh designs, manufactures and builds projects for surface engineering, gas compression, gas treatment, LNG liquefaction as well as natural gas fueling. "We assist customers with a full range of expertise essential to maximize return," said Mr. Li.

"We are positive to the Russia market. Driven by the customer-centered values, we are working hard to perfect and exceed ourselves and find out more efficient methods to optimize costs and deliver good results."

About Jereh

Jereh is a global group specializing in oil & gas, power, and environmental management. Leveraging the resources and capabilities of equipment manufacturing, technology services, turn-key engineering as well as investment and operation, we offer integrated solutions in a flexible, efficient way to help customers resolve the issues and challenges that they face.

For more information, welcome visit www.jereh.com.

