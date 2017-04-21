Back to Main page
ZTEWelink launches LTE Cat.4 module for European market

Press Releases
April 21, 10:55 UTC+3
SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. ZTEWelink Technology Co., LTD. has launched its LTE Cat.4 module ME3630 to provide quality and reliable communication connection for IoT clients in Europe.  

ME3630 has been approved by CE, RoHS and WEEE, which means it can run over the European operators' 4G LTE network, so IoT devices can transfer information more efficiently.

As a new member of ZTEWelink's cellular module family, ME3630 features

  • Developed based on Qualcomm chipset MDM9X07
  • Supports FDD-LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20, WCDMA B1/B8 and GSM B3/B8
  • Delivers theoretical rates of 50Mbps (UL) and 150Mbps (DL)
  • Can be in 30*30 LCC form factor or Mini PCIE form factor
  • Pin to Pin compatible with other 3G/4G modules
  • Supports GNSS, FOTA, TCP/UDP

ME3630 can be widely applied in various M2M scenarios such as telematics, industrial gateway, security and surveillance, vending machine, smart grid, etc. In the latest report of Berg Insight, Europe is the world's most active area of IoT in 2016 with the number of cellular connections up to 95.5 million.

ZTEWelink has been the major cellular vendor in global market. In the past few years, ZTEWelink has made some successful cases in European market, such as CDMA 1X 450MHz module in smart meter industry and GSM tracker in UBI. The product quality has been verified by European customers.

"Several major customers have already carried on design-in work on our products," said Wang Peng, VP of ZTEWelink. "ME3630 enriched the product portfolio for European market. We will closely cooperate with the upstream and downstream industry chain and bring real value to industry customers."

According to an IDC forecast, the size of the global IoT markets will increase from 4.8 trillion US dollars in 2012 to 8.9 trillion US dollars by 2020. The worldwide IoT market is expected to grow from $655.8 billion in 2014 to $1.7 trillion in 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9 percent.

For more information about ZTEWelink ME3630 module, click here.

If you have any procurement requirements, please contact with our distributor partner Techip (Website: https://techship.com).

About ZTEWelink

ZTEWelink Technology Co., Ltd., is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of Wireless Communication Modules, Industry Customized Terminals and M2M Solutions. ZTEWelink's products and solutions have been widely used in Vehicle-mounted terminals, Smart Power Grids, Remote Controllers, GPS, Wireless POS Machines, Security and Surveillance.
http://www.ztewelink.com/en/

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492698/ZTEWelink_ME3630_E.jpg

CONTACT: Wang Mingxue, +86-13723476375, wang.mingxue@zte.com.cn; Jiang Tao, +86-15013857501, jiang.tao1@zte.com.cn

