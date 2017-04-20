Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Beef Noodle: Name Card of Lanzhou

Press Releases
April 20, 17:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LANZHOU, China, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Xinhua news agency presents a special report on delicious local foods along Belt and Road. On April 13, the series began with beef noodle of Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492304/6_for_US.jpg

Residents in NW China's Lanzhou City start their morning with a bowl of hot beef noodle. Beef noodle is an indispensable food of local people and an important way for the world to learn about the city.

Add some ash water rich in potassium carbonate to the mixed dough and wait for a while and then the chefs will turn the dough into over ten kinds of noodle of diverse types. With some delicious beef soup, the beef noodle can well serve one's appetite.

Beef noodle is regarded as a piece of name card of Lanzhou City. There are more than 1,000 beef noodle cookshops in Lanzhou and they can sell over one million bowls of beef noodle every day.

Image Attachments Links: 
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287823  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287824  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287825  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287826  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287828  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287829  
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=287899  

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492305/2_for_US.jpg

CONTACT: Ms. Yang, Tel: 86 10 63075245

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017
4
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
5
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
6
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
TOP STORIES
Реклама