Beef Noodle: Name Card of Lanzhou

Residents in NW China's Lanzhou City start their morning with a bowl of hot beef noodle. Beef noodle is an indispensable food of local people and an important way for the world to learn about the city.

Add some ash water rich in potassium carbonate to the mixed dough and wait for a while and then the chefs will turn the dough into over ten kinds of noodle of diverse types. With some delicious beef soup, the beef noodle can well serve one's appetite.

Beef noodle is regarded as a piece of name card of Lanzhou City. There are more than 1,000 beef noodle cookshops in Lanzhou and they can sell over one million bowls of beef noodle every day.

