LiveU Releases HEVC Pro Card for the Ultimate Video Performance in Mobile Live Streaming

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasoundScience & Space April 20, 18:10
Russian MPs pressing for Lenin to be laid to restSociety & Culture April 20, 17:57
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017World April 20, 17:51
No oil spills detected at Black Sea shipwreck siteWorld April 20, 17:21
Putin approves Russia's environmental safety planSociety & Culture April 20, 17:20
FIFA on 2018 Russia World Cup: Football must build bridges, not ‘solve political problems’Sport April 20, 17:13
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into EuropeSociety & Culture April 20, 17:05
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense April 20, 16:45
Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications systemScience & Space April 20, 16:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HACKENSACK, New Jersey, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. LiveU today presented its HEVC Pro Card, offering a powerful addition to LiveU's LU600 portable transmission unit for global newsgathering and events coverage. Integrating the LU600 with the new 4K HEVC/H.265 hardware-based encoder allows professional broadcasters and content creators to benefit from unparalleled video performance with extreme bandwidth efficiency. LiveU is adopting the HEVC standard across its entire product portfolio from its smallest uplink units to hybrid truck solutions, delivering the highest compression and lowest power consumption.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491812/LiveU_HEVC_Pro_Card.jpg
Key features and benefits include:
Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO, said, "LiveU's HEVC Pro Card is a major breakthrough, combining the industry's leading portable bonding unit with the most robust 4K HEVC encoder to drive bandwidth, cost and performance efficiency. This will appeal to both innovative global broadcasters looking to deliver HD and 4K/UHD live video and regional broadcasters streaming from bandwidth-challenging areas. We see massive potential for live sports and other premium applications, as well as breaking and developing news coverage."
By simply swapping out LU600's video card with the new HEVC Pro Card, broadcasters can provide better video quality than H.264, while using about half the bandwidth, and broadcast more hours on the same data plan. In cases where original bitrate is maintained, the new HEVC Pro Card also offers greatly improved video quality.
LiveU owns the patent for cellular bonding used today for remote news gathering in the US, Europe, China and other countries. All LiveU products are based on this sixth-generation patented technology.
LiveU is presenting its full range of live IP video uplink services and streaming solutions at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27 2017, Central Hall , B ooth #C2617. LiveU will feature an exclusive live studio in collaboration with BeTerrific.tv, an online video, live streaming network, led by CEO, five-time Emmy Award-winning Michael Artsis.
LiveU's COO and Co-founder, Avi Cohen, and LiveU's VP of Engineering – North America, Daniel Pisarski will both be speaking at the NAB Conference on Monday April 24th.
About LiveU
LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 2,000 customers in 80+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.
Contacts: Claudia Barbiero (US)
201-742-5229 x108
Claudia@liveu.tv
Joss Armitage (In'tl)
+44-7979-908-547
joss@jumppr.tv
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg