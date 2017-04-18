The Museum of the History of Polish Jews Adopts Infortrend Storage Solution

Occupying around 4000 m² and developed by an international team of more than 120 scholars, the main purpose of the new storage system revamp for the Museum with its eight galleries was to replace out-of-date systems and expand storage for new data and archive, all while considering scalability and costs and its existing Hyper-V environments.

After considering almost all major vendors on the market, Infortrend storage system "EonStor DS 3060" was chosen for its high availability dual controller design and large capacity of up to 360 drives for one system. The Infortrend EonStor DS 3060 storage system supports physical and Hyper-V virtual backup for the multi-applications used by the Museum.

"Our challenge was to find an inexpensive solution that can be incorporated into our existing infrastructure and easily expanded to suit our still growing demands. With its good performance, great expandability and low TCO, Infortrend turned out to be the perfect solution for our organization." -- Tomasz Sperczak, Head of IT Department.

Teddy Lin, General Manager of Infortrend Europe commented, "Infortrend is happy to have been able to satisfy the needs of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews. We will continue to develop storage solutions to match our customers' growing requirements and high expectations."

About the Museum of the History of Polish Jews

The Museum of the History of Polish Jews opened its doors to the public in April 2013. It currently functions as a cultural and educational center with a rich cultural program, including temporary exhibitions, films, debates, workshops, performances, concerts, lectures and much more. The Core Exhibition, presenting the thousand-year history of Polish Jews, opened on October 28, 2014. For more information visit http://www.polin.pl/en/about-museum

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

