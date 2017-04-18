Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The Museum of the History of Polish Jews Adopts Infortrend Storage Solution

Press Releases
April 18, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BASINGSTOKE, England, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Museum of the History of Polish Jews functions as a cultural and educational center with a rich cultural program and large collections. It is pleased with its new Infortrend storage solution that can easily integrate into their existing Hyper-V virtualization environment and solve their data storage space problems.

Occupying around 4000 m² and developed by an international team of more than 120 scholars, the main purpose of the new storage system revamp for the Museum with its eight galleries was to replace out-of-date systems and expand storage for new data and archive, all while considering scalability and costs and its existing Hyper-V environments.

After considering almost all major vendors on the market, Infortrend storage system "EonStor DS 3060" was chosen for its high availability dual controller design and large capacity of up to 360 drives for one system. The Infortrend EonStor DS 3060 storage system supports physical and Hyper-V virtual backup for the multi-applications used by the Museum. 

"Our challenge was to find an inexpensive solution that can be incorporated into our existing infrastructure and easily expanded to suit our still growing demands. With its good performance, great expandability and low TCO, Infortrend turned out to be the perfect solution for our organization." -- Tomasz Sperczak, Head of IT Department.

Teddy Lin, General Manager of Infortrend Europe commented, "Infortrend is happy to have been able to satisfy the needs of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews. We will continue to develop storage solutions to match our customers' growing requirements and high expectations."

For more details about this success story, click here.

About the Museum of the History of Polish Jews

The Museum of the History of Polish Jews opened its doors to the public in April 2013. It currently functions as a cultural and educational center with a rich cultural program, including temporary exhibitions, films, debates, workshops, performances, concerts, lectures and much more. The Core Exhibition, presenting the thousand-year history of Polish Jews, opened on October 28, 2014. For more information visit http://www.polin.pl/en/about-museum

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — source
4
Kremlin confirms military cooperation on Russia-Serbia agenda
5
Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in Ukraine
6
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
7
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief
TOP STORIES
Реклама