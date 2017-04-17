121st Canton Fair Kicks off in Guangzhou

The exhibition is accommodating over 20,000 exhibitors from around the world. An estimated number of 200,000 buyers from 210 countries and regions are expected to join the 121st Canton Fair where they can access more than 60,000 exhibition booths.

50 exhibition zones with 16 product categories gathering world's signature products

The 121st Canton Fair will host 3 phases of exhibitions to cover industries such as:

- Electronics & household electrical appliances

- Textile & garments

- New energy

- Pet supplies

- Toys

- Outdoor spa facilities

A highlight of this exhibition is 124 designated product areas in 27 zones that will help buyers reach their targets more easily and improve their overall sourcing experience.

Wide coverage of cross-border operation topics for international trade

The 121st Canton Fair will also host more than 60 meetings and forums for buyers that will help them improve overall corporate and sales performance.

Event topics are as follows:

- Industry summit

- International market

- Creative design

- Branding

- Fashion and trend

- Technology research & development

- Local promotion

- Corporate operation optimization.

Meanwhile, The Canton Fair Design Awards will be hosted during the fair. Participants are from 98 design institutions and 9 fashion design brands from 12 countries and will demonstrate their designs on site.

"During Canton Fair's 60 years of history, the trade show is constantly exploring new topics for buyers in response to the current economic environment," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

"We wish more global players can join us on this journey to shape the international trade industry together."

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and autumn.

