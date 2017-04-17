Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

121st Canton Fair Kicks off in Guangzhou

Press Releases
April 17, 9:00 UTC+3
Upgraded Exhibitions and Events to showcase 2017 market dynamics in international trade
Share
1 pages in this article

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 121st Canton Fair officially opens at April 15. From April 15 to May 5 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, Canton Fair launches new product areas while at the same time hosting a series of events to offer an outlook for current international trade market.

The exhibition is accommodating over 20,000 exhibitors from around the world. An estimated number of 200,000 buyers from 210 countries and regions are expected to join the 121st Canton Fair where they can access more than 60,000 exhibition booths.

50 exhibition zones with 16 product categories gathering world's signature products

The 121st Canton Fair will host 3 phases of exhibitions to cover industries such as:
- Electronics & household electrical appliances
- Textile & garments
- New energy
- Pet supplies
- Toys 
- Outdoor spa facilities

A highlight of this exhibition is 124 designated product areas in 27 zones that will help buyers reach their targets more easily and improve their overall sourcing experience.

For more information on exhibition layout please visit: http://i.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index

Wide coverage of cross-border operation topics for international trade

The 121st Canton Fair will also host more than 60 meetings and forums for buyers that will help them improve overall corporate and sales performance.

Event topics are as follows:
- Industry summit
- International market
- Creative design
- Branding
- Fashion and trend
- Technology research & development
- Local promotion
- Corporate operation optimization.

Meanwhile, The Canton Fair Design Awards will be hosted during the fair. Participants are from 98 design institutions and 9 fashion design brands from 12 countries and will demonstrate their designs on site.

For more information on event schedule, please visit http://cantonfair.org.cn/en/conference/schedule_121.shtml

"During Canton Fair's 60 years of history, the trade show is constantly exploring new topics for buyers in response to the current economic environment," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

"We wish more global players can join us on this journey to shape the international trade industry together."

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and autumn.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/490416/Canton_Fair___121st_in_Guangzhou.jpg 

CONTACT: Ms. Chloe Cai, Tel: +86-20-8913 8622, Email: caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendum
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
Court arrests mathematics teacher on suspicion of calls for terrorism, unrest
5
FSB busts illegal arms pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
6
Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in Chechnya
7
Doha ready to provide security for OPCW inspectors in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама