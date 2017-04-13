UNAOC and the BMW Group launches search for innovative projects

NEW YORK and MUNICH, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and BMW Group are pleased to announce the fifth edition of the Intercultural Innovation Award. Grassroots initiatives that encourage intercultural understanding through innovative methods, with the aim of alleviating identity-based conflicts around the world, are encouraged to apply online at interculturalinnovation.org. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, 31 May 2017 at 5:00pm in New York.

Ten organizations will receive the Intercultural Innovation Award following a rigorous selection process. Awardees will be given a monetary contribution to help their project expand and replicate, with a first prize of USD 40000. They will also take part in a one-year support program that includes training and capacity-building, increased visibility, access to a network of change makers working in intercultural dialogue and ongoing project-specific mentoring.

"The Intercultural Innovation Award in partnership with the BMW Group is a perfect example of the Alliance's commitment to find new ways of bridging divides. By supporting intercultural initiatives at the grassroots level, we seek to provide a counter narrative for violent extremism," said H.E. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. "Our commitment to the awardees goes beyond financial support and focuses on building their competences. Through our partnership with UNAOC we strengthen these civil society leaders and increase the impact of their projects," added Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Corporate Communications Strategy, Corporate and Market Communications at the BMW Group.

Launched in 2011, the Intercultural Innovation Award is an example of the role that corporate social responsibility can play within the United Nations system. With the overarching aim of helping people to help themselves, UNAOC and the BMW Group jointly mobilize their resources, time, and networks to support awardees. This model of collaboration creates deeper impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project. For the fourth edition of the Intercultural Innovation Award, close to 1000 applications were received from 120 different countries.

