Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UNAOC and the BMW Group launches search for innovative projects

Press Releases
April 13, 9:00 UTC+3
Eligible organizations should apply by 31 may 2017
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK and MUNICH, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and BMW Group are pleased to announce the fifth edition of the Intercultural Innovation Award. Grassroots initiatives that encourage intercultural understanding through innovative methods, with the aim of alleviating identity-based conflicts around the world, are encouraged to apply online at interculturalinnovation.org. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, 31 May 2017 at 5:00pm in New York.

Ten organizations will receive the Intercultural Innovation Award following a rigorous selection process. Awardees will be given a monetary contribution to help their project expand and replicate, with a first prize of USD 40000. They will also take part in a one-year support program that includes training and capacity-building, increased visibility, access to a network of change makers working in intercultural dialogue and ongoing project-specific mentoring.

"The Intercultural Innovation Award in partnership with the BMW Group is a perfect example of the Alliance's commitment to find new ways of bridging divides. By supporting intercultural initiatives at the grassroots level, we seek to provide a counter narrative for violent extremism," said H.E. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. "Our commitment to the awardees goes beyond financial support and focuses on building their competences. Through our partnership with UNAOC we strengthen these civil society leaders and increase the impact of their projects," added Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Corporate Communications Strategy, Corporate and Market Communications at the BMW Group.

Launched in 2011, the Intercultural Innovation Award is an example of the role that corporate social responsibility can play within the United Nations system. With the overarching aim of helping people to help themselves, UNAOC and the BMW Group jointly mobilize their resources, time, and networks to support awardees. This model of collaboration creates deeper impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project. For the fourth edition of the Intercultural Innovation Award, close to 1000 applications were received from 120 different countries.

In case of enquiries, please contact: 
Milena Pighi, BMW Group, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility 
Telephone: +49-89-382-66563, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de  

Alessandro Girola, UNAOC, Programming Coordinator
Telephone: +1- 929-274-6217, alessandrog@unops.org

Internet: www.press.bmw.de  
E-mail: presse@bmw.de

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
3
ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffs
4
Russia won't support UN Security Council resolution condemning Syrian government — Lavrov
5
Russia's top diplomat says West imposes its view on global developments
6
Russian billionaire Usmanov files lawsuit against opposition activist Navalny
7
Russian diplomat believes UK fears Moscow-Washington cooperation on Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама