Kepware Strengthens Core Product Offering with KEPServerEX® V6.1

Press Releases
April 11, 16:05 UTC+3
Enhanced drivers and new server features further support Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity
Share
1 pages in this article

PORTLAND, Maine, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Kepware, a PTC business developing industrial connectivity software, today announced the release of KEPServerEX® Version 6.1 connectivity software. The new release is a natural evolution of Version 6, further strengthening the industrial connectivity platform's core server functionalities that support operational intelligence and the rapid development and deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Key updates include an enhanced OPC UA Client driver, expanded Configuration API capabilities, and new connectivity mapping features.

"KEPServerEX Version 6.1 puts a bow on the IoT-friendly and enterprise-ready connectivity solutions provided in Version 6.0," said Tony Paine, Platform President, Kepware. "Our goal with this release was to balance the productivity demands of our traditional industrial operations customers while developing new features and functionalities that enable customers to bridge the gap between Operations and IT—and prepare them for emerging industry needs and opportunities. In Version 6.1, we've added critical performance enhancements that further support this goal."

Building upon the global connectivity, usability, and performance enhancements provided in Version 6, KEPServerEX Version 6.1 includes the following:

  • OPC UA Client driver updates and new Siemens Plus Suite: Customers now have full access to controllers with embedded OPC UA Servers. For example, customers with S7-1500 controllers or next generation B&R devices can now access their data using high-performance OPC UA connectivity. Updates to the OPC UA Client driver include support for OPC UA Nano profile servers as well as complex data types. As packaged with our new Siemens Plus Suite, these enhancements provide the only Siemens-approved method for third-party communication to S7-1500 PLCs using optimized data blocks.
  • Configuration API updates: Customers using the Configuration API to remotely Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) configuration objects in KEPServerEX can now perform these actions on the IoT Gateway advanced plug-in. The Configuration API has also been enhanced to support access to Event Log messages without the KEPServerEX configuration client.
  • Enhanced KEPServerEX integration with the ThingWorx® Industrial IoT Platform : Enables customers with smart, connected manufacturing applications or products that leverage industrial controllers to seamlessly map tags within KEPServerEX to properties on devices connected to ThingWorx.

In addition, the KEPServerEX V6.1 release introduces the new CODESYS Ethernet driver for connectivity to devices running CODESYS V2.3. It also features enhancements to 34 key drivers and advanced plug-ins, including improved performance for the Mitsubishi Ethernet and Omron NJ Ethernet drivers and connectivity to Amazon Web Services IoT Platform via the IoT Gateway's MQTT Agent.

The major release of KEPServerEX V6 was designed to address the industry's need to produce and analyze greater types of data to supply a wider, more diverse set of client applications. KEPServerEX V6 is enterprise-ready, IT-friendly and secure software that enables remote configuration, support for critical industrial automation markets in Asia and Europe, and a simplified user and licensing experience.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about KEPServerEX Version 6.1
  • Download a demo now
  • Contact a Kepware representative at +1 888-KEPWARE (537-9273) x208 or sales@kepware.com

About Kepware 
@Kepware is a software development business of PTC Inc. located in Portland, Maine. Kepware provides a portfolio of software solutions to help businesses connect diverse automation devices and software applications and enable the Industrial Internet of Things. From plant floor to wellsite to windfarm, Kepware serves a wide range of customers in a variety of vertical markets including Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Building Automation, Power & Utilities, and more. Established in 1995 and now distributed in more than 100 countries, Kepware® software solutions help thousands of businesses improve operations and decision making. Learn more at https://www.kepware.com/.

About PTC 
PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design. Now our leading IoT and AR platform and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate, and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC.com          @PTC         Blogs

Kepware, the Kepware logo, KEPServerEX and ThingWorx are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.  

Media Contact 
Torey Penrod-Cambra
VP Marketing Programs
+1 (207) 775-1660
tpenrodcambra@ptc.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/488789/Kepwar__Technologies_Abby_Eon_Quote.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469987/Kepware_Technologies_Logo.jpg

