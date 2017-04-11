Back to Main page
Trina Solar Launches Bifacial PERC Module "DUOMAX Twin"

Press Releases
April 11, 10:55 UTC+3
BEIJING, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Trina Solar Limited ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leader in solar photovoltaic modules, solutions, and services, today announced that it launched its high-efficiency bifacial module DUOMAX Twin at Clean Energy Expo China (CEEC Expo) 2017 in Beijing.

The DUOMAX Twin, is an innovative solar module integrating the technology of Trina Solar's high efficiency bifacial PERC cell and Duomax module. Trina Solar is an industry leader in the research and development of PERC cell technology and production, achieving several world records in mono-PERC cell conversion efficiency. Trina Solar's extensive experience in mass producing DUOMAX module has been validated by its customers worldwide, with total shipments of over 1 Gigawatt over the past years.

DUOMAX Twin generates power from both the front and back sides of the solar module and performs well even under weak light conditions. The front side receives direct sunlight while the back side receives reflected and scattered light. Compared with traditional single-sided modules, the DUOMAX Twin can deliver as much as 25% additional generating capacity.

The DUOMAX Twin enables increased energy density and more electricity generation, as a result of which, the output of the projects will be increased with the same development costs as standard modules. By maximizing energy generation, the DUOMAX Twin significantly reduces levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Since bifacial modules absorb solar radiation from both sides, they allow a variety of tilt and installation options and are ideal for elevated ground, rooftop, desert and snowy area installations or on-water applications. The dual-glass design used in all DUOMAX panels provides extreme durability even in the harshest environments.

"In the past, we were focused on improving our overall product quality and reducing costs with continuous technology development and optimization of materials," said Rongfang Yin, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Trina Solar. "Going forward, Trina Solar will put additional effort into product segmentation, which will allow our customers to choose products uniquely suited to their distinct project environments."

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is a global leader in solar photovoltaic modules, solutions and services. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

CONTACT: Ms. Lina XIA, +82-159-6125-5126, lina.xia@trinasolar.com

