Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites to Join the First Quarter 2017 Conference Call on the Web

CALHOUN, Georgia, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/. In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2017 earnings release on Thursday, April 27, 2017, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 am ET.

What:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

When:

April 28, 2017

11:00 am ET

Where:

www.mohawkind.com

Select Investor Information

How:

Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or

Live Conference Call:

Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)

Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)

Conference ID: 5364682
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the webcast will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website until Friday May 28, 2017. A conference call replay will also be available until Friday, May 28, 2017 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 5364682.
CONTACT: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Frank H. Boykin, Chief Financial Officer, 706-624-2695