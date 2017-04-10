Back to Main page
Designer Parfums Announces Exclusive Fragrance Partnership with Jennifer Lopez

Press Releases
April 10, 14:10 UTC+3
NEW YORK, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Prestige beauty company, Designer Parfums, announces a new fragrance partnership with world renowned actress, singer, entertainer and producer, Jennifer Lopez. Working alongside Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO of Designer Parfums, they will create new brand innovation and strategy to drive global growth for Lopez's fragrance franchise.

Jennifer Lopez has seen staggering success within the fragrance industry. In 2003, Jennifer launched her debut fragrance, Glow by JLo, which remains one of the most successful fragrance launches to date and is credited with ushering in a wave of additional celebrity fragrances. Since then, she has launched 23 additional fragrances, making the Jennifer Lopez Fragrance House one of the most successful celebrity brands to date.

"Jennifer has always had a clear vision when it comes to her fragrance, knowing trends and delivering scents the public love, all while encompasses her authenticity and vision," said Dilesh Mehta. "The teams at Designer Parfums are hugely excited to be working with Jennifer and her team and having a long, successful and beautifully scented partnership."

"Developing my fragrance line has been a uniquely rewarding creative experience. I am excited to work with Designer Parfums to continue the expansion of my Jennifer Lopez Fragrance House," said Jennifer Lopez.

Designer Parfums is a growing force in the Prestige Beauty category specializing in the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of fine fragrances and beauty products globally. Whether creating a brand from the very beginning or acquiring an existing business, the combination of innovative marketing solutions and thoughtful execution have been the foundation for success globally.

Designer Parfums' expertise spans key fragrance markets including Europe, US, Asia and the Middle East. "Through our partnership with Ms. Lopez, we will use our combined brand equities to further strengthen our position in these markets, and expand into new territories," concludes Dilesh Mehta. "The goal is for Designer Parfums expertise to drive the next phase of Lopez's fragrance development and position this business for future growth."

About Designer Parfums

Designer Parfums is a growing force in the Prestige Beauty category specializing in the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of luxury fragrances. Their current portfolio is distributed across over 80 countries and are either wholly owned or operated under license. The portfolio covers a spectrum of classics with true heritage alongside designer and celebrity fragrance brands which includes Jean Patou, Porsche Design, Aigner Parfums, Ghost, Jean Louis Scherrer, Naomi Campbell, Ariana Grande and now Jennifer Lopez fragrances.

CONTACT: Creative Media Marketing, Corinne Pipitone, corinne@cmmpr.com

 
 
