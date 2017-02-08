TraceLink Announces NEXUS 17 in Barcelona

NORTH READING, Mass., Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace, today announced NEXUS 17, the industry's only global forum that annually gathers business leaders and pharmaceutical professionals dedicated to shaping the future of track and trace and serialization for life sciences. The two-day event will be held this year on June 7 - 8 at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Center. Registration for the conference is now open, with early-bird discounts available for all tickets purchased before March 15, 2017.

"This year, NEXUS will be held in Europe to allow for focused education and thought leadership on the European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD) and other regulations emerging in EMEA and across the globe. Thousands of manufacturing companies face long lead times to address their network, scale and compliance challenges in order to meet the EU FMD regulations by 2019, so the time to begin planning is now," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink. "In the current era of drug safety and serialization, NEXUS has become the only industry event that addresses the entire pharmaceutical supply chain, from pharmaceutical and contract manufacturers, to parallel importers, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies, offering invaluable insights and expertise from regulators, leaders and visionaries across the industry."

"NEXUS 17 will be a premier venue to educate and inform key industry leaders and stakeholders on the EU FMD regulations, business requirements and how to work with organizations like the European Medicines Verification Organization (EMVO)," said Paul Mills, Operations Manager, EMVO and NEXUS 16 keynote speaker. "At last year's NEXUS, we saw that half of the attendees were not familiar with the technical and process requirements for EU FMD compliance. This is concerning given the complexity of the regulations and the timelines that companies face in preparing internal business operations and connections to the EU Hub for compliance readiness. As a result, the EMVO is looking forward to participating in NEXUS 17, to emphasize the urgency around preparation and readiness for EU FMD."

TraceLink NEXUS 17: Ensuring Drug Availability in EMEA with a Digital Supply Network

NEXUS 17 will deliver executive keynotes, panels, roundtables and structured networking programs that are designed to engage participants in educational sessions that explore:

Track and trace regulations including compliance with EU FMD, Russia, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, Egypt, and other EMEA country requirements, focusing on drug serialization, traceability and compliance reporting from all segments of the supply chain, including pharma manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations, third party logistic providers and parallel importers;

Guidance on the strategy, planning, business management and partner relationships for serialization compliance and managing serialised inventory across internal operations and external networks;

Real-world case studies from early adopters that have implemented successful track and trace programs and connected to compliance systems like the EU Hub; and,

Exciting opportunities for near-term and long-term value that will result from leveraging digital supply chain networks.

NEXUS 17 is open to everyone in the life sciences community, and registration fees vary based on customer status and early bird discounts:

€795 for all early bird participants who register prior to March 15, 2017;

€795 for TraceLink customers regardless of registration date;

€995 for any participant who registers for the conference after March 15, 2017, and who is not a TraceLink customer at the time of registration.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 149 in 2016), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost.

TraceLink is funded by Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

