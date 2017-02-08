Back to Main page
SDCmaterials Receives Purchase Order for Advanced Automotive Catalyst Ingredients

Press Releases
February 08, 16:02 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TEMPE, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. SDCmaterials today announced that it has received an initial purchase order from CarSound, a leading aftermarket exhaust system supplier.  The purchase order, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2017, is for SDC's Nano-on-Nano™ based automotive catalysts ingredients, which will be integrated into CarSound's catalysts.   

"Providing critical ingredients to CarSound for their highly respected aftermarket exhaust systems is a great achievement for SDC and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship," said SDC Executive Chairman Bill Staron.

"Having passed the rigors of our internal verification, and governmental certification processes, we are going to market with confidence that Nano-on-Nano™ based CarSound products will provide real benefits to our company and our customers," said CarSound Chief Strategy Officer Peter Nitoglia.

SDC's Nano-on-Nano™ formulation, applied to exhaust-treatment catalysts, requires as little as 40 to 60 percent of the platinum-group metals in traditional catalysts, essentially doubling the efficiency of the precious-metal composition.

About SDCmaterials
SDCmaterials develops and commercializes advanced catalyst products based on a novel materials fabrication and integration platform.  Founded in 2004, the company's headquarters and R&D center are in Tempe, Ariz.  It also owns and operates a production facility in Schwarzheide, Germany.  Investors include the venture capital arms of General Motors, Volvo Group, and SAIC Motor Corp., China's largest automaker, as well as BASF Venture Capital; Emerald Technology Partners, a leader in clean-tech venture capital; and Invus Financial Advisors.  For more information, visit http://www.sdcmaterials.com.

About Car Sound Exhaust System 
Based in Oceanside, Calif., Car Sound Exhaust System designs, validates and manufactures aftermarket and custom catalysts in compliance with ISO 9001 quality standards.   It markets top brands in automotive emissions control, including MagnaFlow catalytic converters.  For more information, go to www.ect-catalyst.com and www.magnaflow.com

Contact (for SDC):
info@sdcmaterials.com

Contact (for Car Sound):
Kathryn Reinhardt
949-858-5900
kreinhardt@magnaflow.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/147665/sdcmaterials_inc_logo.jpg

