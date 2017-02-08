Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trailblazing Hong Kong Data Center Operator HKCOLO.NET Welcomes HKIX

Press Releases
February 08, 9:30 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. HKCOLO.NET Limited is delighted to welcome HKIX who is announcing the presence of HKIX5 site today in its advanced Telehouse Hong Kong Cloud Computing Complex located at 2 Chun Yat Street, TKOIE, Hong Kong.

HKIX is a neutral and professional Internet exchange point based in Hong Kong and is one of the largest Internet exchange points in Asia Pacific region.  It is now expanding its POP to the data center to support the demands for colocation space from HKIX participants in the TKO area. Through this expansion of HKIX, customers in Telehouse Hong Kong CCC can enjoy direct connection to HKIX without local access circuit at a short lead time within the data center.

Being the first data center to obtain the top TIA Tier 4 / Rated 4 data center certificate in the financial region spanning across China, Japan, Korea and Singapore, HKCOLO now poised to become the hub where HKIX participants can meet, peer and exchange traffic.

Mr. Andrew Pang, Managing Director, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome HKIX in our facility. Both HKIX and our customers can now enjoy cross connects in a speedy and economical way.  Local loops to HKIX from our facility will no longer be a concern and connection can be done within a day instead of within a month. Data center services in our facility provided by a TIA Tier 4 / Rated 4 operator with connectivity implemented by the largest internet exchange operator in Asia means customers in the facility will be enjoying the most reliable services in a place of great business. This is another example for our team, scaling new heights and attaining new levels of service excellence for the benefit of our customers. Through our hard work, Hong Kong has become a place for international companies to place their crown jewels. We will not cease to continue shaping Hong Kong in becoming a great place for electronic business in the world."

Please email to PR@hkcolo.net or call Mathew Cheung at +852-3975-0351 for more information.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors
2
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear posture in spring
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
7
Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама