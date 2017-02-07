Infortrend EonStor GS Features Symmetric Active-Active Controllers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced its EonStor GS family now supports symmetric active-active controller configuration to minimize administrative effort and boost performance. Infortrend is also introducing a new feature, Service Manager, which can automatically report EonStor GS issues to Infortrend Service Center to request support service.

The symmetric active-active controllers simplify IT management by eliminating the need to configure a preferred path in server virtualization environments. Performance is boosted as path thrashing is eliminated and workload is more equally distributed without additional load balancing software. I/O can continue through the remaining paths without interruption in the event of a path failure and failover is accomplished without the need to renegotiate a connection.

Service Manager is a service request tool integrated on EonOne, centralized management software for the EonStor GS Family, which provides automatic reports of system issues to Infortrend Service Center for quick handling. It automatically collects system logs and configuration information of EonStor GS and sends them to Infortrend Service Center along with a service request to simplify the process of requesting technical support. Users can also keep track of the status of their service requests through EonOne Service Manager.

"We design the EonStor GS Family with the goal to simplify deployment and management of storage systems and will continue to introduce features that boost performance, availability and convenience for users," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

For more information about Infortrend symmetric active-active controllers and service manager features in EonStor GS family, please click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

