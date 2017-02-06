Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

JA Solar to Get Buyer's Credit Insurance From SINOSURE

Press Releases
February 06, 15:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation ("SINOSURE") provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA Solar modules for a PV project developed by the multinational energy company ENEL S.p.A. ("ENEL") in Brazil. The total amount insured was US $145 million.

Bank of China and Banco Santander financed the purchase of the solar modules, while ENEL provided a loan guarantee and SINOSURE offered export buyer's credit insurance.

Mr. Jian Xie, President of JA Solar, commented, "This transaction demonstrates that the financial community recognizes the quality and reliability of JA modules, and that they feel confident in committing large amounts of capital to JA-powered projects. This transaction represents an important milestone for solar project development in emerging economies, because it is a model for financing structures that can reduce the cost of capital and accelerate the pace of development. We look forward to seeing this financing model support further solar deployment in Brazil and other emerging markets."

 

CONTACT: Erica Hu, +86-21-60955888/60955999, sales@jasolar.com, market@jasolar.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
2
Press review: Mass arrests in Turkey and wedge between Moscow and Tehran
3
Russian diplomat says early to speak about introducing visa-free travel for Georgia
4
Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment drop to 53%
5
Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black Sea
6
Russia to develop new AWACS aircraft based on IL-76MD-90A plane
7
Russia’s ambassador says Syrian army may start new offensive against IS in Palmyra
TOP STORIES
Реклама