Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Volvo Cars and Tablet Hotels Open Secluded Get Away Lodge in the Swedish Mountains

Press Releases
February 06, 14:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, February 6, 2017/PRNewswire/. Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, and luxury hotel curator Tablet Hotels are launching a Get Away Lodge in Northern Sweden; a peaceful retreat for people wanting to reconnect with their passions in life.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8034851-volvo-cars-tablet-hotels-get-away-lodge

Launched in conjunction with Volvo Cars' all-weather premium estate, the V90 Cross Country, and part of a bigger campaign promoting work-life balance, the Swedish automaker has teamed up with Tablet Hotels, the original online hotel curator, to offer a one-of-a-kind experience in the snowy serenity of the Swedish mountains.

For an exclusive period of time, people can book the secluded Get Away Lodge, situated just outside the buzzing winter sports village of Are in Jamtland County, Northern Sweden. The traditional-looking mountain lodge has been newly renovated and carefully furnished with a mix of Scandinavian design and mindfulness.

A brand new Volvo V90 Cross Country is included in the package. The all-road, all-weather premium estate comes with permanent All Wheel Drive, extended ground clearance and state of the art driver assist and safety systems - perfect for exploring the scenic surroundings, the outdoor activities available nearby, and the two-star Michelin restaurant Faviken Magasinet.

"Our research shows that around the globe, six out of ten people want to spend more time outdoors, not at the office. We want to encourage people to reprioritize and reconnect with their forgotten passions. The lodge is the perfect location for anyone who wants to escape for a few days to discover the elusive work-life balance we have all heard of," says Bjorn Annwall, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Experience at Volvo Car Group.

Surrounded by snowy mountains, deep woods and beautiful rivers, the exclusive lodge features a bedroom for two, a fully-equipped kitchen with a stunning, panoramic view over Areskutan mountain and a living room with a large fireplace. There is also a dining room, a study and a yoga and contemplation room - complete with yoga mats, incense burners and candles. A large equipment room holds a vast variety of winter sports gear - such as skis, warm winter clothes and snow shoes.  Perfectly in line with the Volvo brand, the destination offers the ultimate Swedish luxury experience.

A 24/7 hotline/concierge service will assist the residents in making dinner reservations, recommend outdoor adventures and make sure that the torches outside the lodge are lit every night.

"Cars and hospitality are a great match, as both involve working hard to make the result look easy - and this is an illustration of when the magic happens," says Laurent Vernhes, Tablet co-founder and CEO. "Volvo has created the kind of truly special hotel experience that our fans crave. I'm going to work on making sure that the Get Away Lodge is only the first of many!"

Note to Editors: 

For images and reservations, visit https://www.tablethotels.com/en/are-hotels/volvo-getaway-lodge

A picture accompanying this release is available through the PA Photowire. It can be downloaded from http://www.pa-mediapoint.press.net or viewed at http://www.mediapoint.press.net or http://www.prnewswire.co.uk.

    Volvo Cars Media Relations 

    Phone: +46-31-596525 

    media@volvocars.com 

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140522/683630 )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464855/Volvo_Car_Get_Away_Lodge.jpg )

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464855/Volvo_Car_Get_Away_Lodge.jpg http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140522/683630 Video: http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8034851-volvo-cars-tablet-hotels-get-away-lodge Source: Volvo Car Group 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама