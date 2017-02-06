Volvo Cars and Tablet Hotels Open Secluded Get Away Lodge in the Swedish Mountains

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, February 6, 2017/PRNewswire/. Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, and luxury hotel curator Tablet Hotels are launching a Get Away Lodge in Northern Sweden; a peaceful retreat for people wanting to reconnect with their passions in life.

Launched in conjunction with Volvo Cars' all-weather premium estate, the V90 Cross Country, and part of a bigger campaign promoting work-life balance, the Swedish automaker has teamed up with Tablet Hotels, the original online hotel curator, to offer a one-of-a-kind experience in the snowy serenity of the Swedish mountains.

For an exclusive period of time, people can book the secluded Get Away Lodge, situated just outside the buzzing winter sports village of Are in Jamtland County, Northern Sweden. The traditional-looking mountain lodge has been newly renovated and carefully furnished with a mix of Scandinavian design and mindfulness.

A brand new Volvo V90 Cross Country is included in the package. The all-road, all-weather premium estate comes with permanent All Wheel Drive, extended ground clearance and state of the art driver assist and safety systems - perfect for exploring the scenic surroundings, the outdoor activities available nearby, and the two-star Michelin restaurant Faviken Magasinet.

"Our research shows that around the globe, six out of ten people want to spend more time outdoors, not at the office. We want to encourage people to reprioritize and reconnect with their forgotten passions. The lodge is the perfect location for anyone who wants to escape for a few days to discover the elusive work-life balance we have all heard of," says Bjorn Annwall, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Experience at Volvo Car Group.

Surrounded by snowy mountains, deep woods and beautiful rivers, the exclusive lodge features a bedroom for two, a fully-equipped kitchen with a stunning, panoramic view over Areskutan mountain and a living room with a large fireplace. There is also a dining room, a study and a yoga and contemplation room - complete with yoga mats, incense burners and candles. A large equipment room holds a vast variety of winter sports gear - such as skis, warm winter clothes and snow shoes. Perfectly in line with the Volvo brand, the destination offers the ultimate Swedish luxury experience.

A 24/7 hotline/concierge service will assist the residents in making dinner reservations, recommend outdoor adventures and make sure that the torches outside the lodge are lit every night.

"Cars and hospitality are a great match, as both involve working hard to make the result look easy - and this is an illustration of when the magic happens," says Laurent Vernhes, Tablet co-founder and CEO. "Volvo has created the kind of truly special hotel experience that our fans crave. I'm going to work on making sure that the Get Away Lodge is only the first of many!"

