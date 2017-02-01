CleanEquity® Monaco 2017 – New Collaborations and Presenting Technologies

It is an invitation only event. Please use the link below to register your interest in attending.

Innovator Capital is pleased to announce new collaborations with the Social Stock Exchange and Hobbs & Towne.

Tomas Carruthers, CEO, Social Stock Exchange commented:

"I believe that CleanEquity Monaco provides a unique forum, bringing together the world's most innovative clean technology propositions. At the Social Stock Exchange, Europe's only public market for impact investing, we are committed to helping businesses that deliver positive impact and – be that environmental or social – gain better access to capital markets at scale and we are delighted to be working with innovative finance providers such as Innovator Capital to showcase our public market.

Our membership already includes a number of clean technology innovators, underlining the fact that our investor audience is all too aware of the benefits of looking for more than just a financial return. We are delighted to be involved in this flagship event, I'm excited to see what the next round of disruptors in cleantech have in store and am confident we can work with them to help achieve their ambitions."

Steve Kyryk, Partner at Hobbs & Towne said:

"Our firm has been working with cleantech investors and their portfolio companies for 20 years providing innovative talent solutions and advisory services to the global community. Utilizing our extensive network of executives and thought leaders we are delivering results for a worldwide assortment of exceptional VC, PE, family office, and corporate investor-backed organizations.

Hobbs & Towne is excited to be sponsoring CleanEquity Monaco 2017 in its 10th anniversary year and supporting the investors and entrepreneurs in their efforts to develop and commercialize sustainable energy and environmental impact businesses. We look forward to attending this prestigious event and to interacting with global leaders in the cleantech sector."

Innovator Capital's CleanEquity unit has reviewed over 600 companies for the 2017 event, 30 will be selected to present; the following companies are confirmed:

Antecy NL ART Carbon CH BayoTech US Benson Hill Biosystems US Evaporcool US KDC Ag US Lightbridge US Living Map Company UK MagneGas US NOHMs Technologies US Pajarito Powder US Polygelco UK Primus Power US Solantro CA

