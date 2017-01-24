Back to Main page
Innovative Products, Business Opportunities to Spearhead Windoor Expo China 2017

Press Releases
January 24, 9:00 UTC+3
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/. "Innovative Products and Business Opportunities" will be the core theme of Windoor Expo China 2017, which will take place at the Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou, China from 11 to 13 March, 2017.

Photo: http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170123/0861700813

Organized by Citiexpo, this annual window, door and facade trade show will bring together 560 international and local exhibitors who will welcome an expected 60,000 visitors comprised of architects, builders, contractors, fabricators, manufacturers, real estate developers, traders and other industry players from all over the world.

The 23rd edition of Windoor Expo promises to reveal innovative products and bring business opportunities for attendees with different sourcing projects.

Innovative Products

At present, China is the largest market for fenestration products in Asia, due to its rapid industrialization and constant economic growth. Realizing smart building elements and systems, and enriching living comfort with better security and energy management solutions are the current trends in the China's industry.

The Star Galaxy (Innovation Zone) will showcase new and innovative technologies and solutions in window and door hardware and equipment, building envelopes, aluminum profiles and structure sealants, taking center stage at Windoor Expo again. The innovative products with advantages on optimizing building performance and functionality, maximizing energy and operational efficiency and increasing safety and security for greater occupant comfort will meet and also lead industry needs.

Featured exhibitors and brands include ASSA ABLOY Guoqiang Hardware Technology, Brilet Windows & Doors System, DSM China, Fischer (Taicang) Fixings, HOPPE, Kinlong Hardware Products, Press Metal International, Schuco International, Siegenia-Aubi Hardware, Technoform Bautec Hong Kong, Xinyi Glass Engineering, and many more.

Visitors can expect to meet the most significant brands and suppliers offering their newest products. Visit www.windoorexpo.com to find more on the updated exhibitor list and product profiles.

Business Opportunities

Aside from the wide array of newest technologies that will be showcased by exhibitors, an interesting and relevant series of conferences will cover extensive topics on engineering design including these three keynote sessions, Anti-Typhoon, Prefabricated Building and Curtain Wall New Technology, enabling participants to learn more on the latest industry innovation, whilst providing them with an opportunity to benchmark and grow their businesses.

Visitors may register online at www.windoorexpo.com to obtain a free admission badge, which will allow access to Windoor Expo and the co-located events.

CONTACT: Lillian Luo, +86-20-8908-0309, market@citiexpo.com

 
