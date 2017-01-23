Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China's Richest Man, Entertainment Tycoon Wang Jianlin, Rocks the World

Press Releases
January 23, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. As the media and netizen are continuously stunned by the singing skills of China's richest man, this week at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, quickly shifted his role from "showman" to "businessman", bringing extra emphasis to his mission to turn the real estate giant into a film, sports and tourism-led conglomerate and expand its reach across the globe.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459816/WANDA_Wang_Jianlin_Sings.jpg

Wang Jianlin, the outspoken boss of Wanda Group, is known on Chinese social media for setting "small, achievable" goals. In 2016, Wang's major goal was to flip The Group's focus from real estate to a few key services sectors with a new and growing emphasis on entertainment, tourism and sports. The results were spectacular, with a total increase in assets of 21.4 percent in 2016, according to The Group's annual report released on January 14th.

To march The Group's transition, Wang even sang four songs at the annual gala, ranging from rock songs to Chinese local opera. Wang's performance was widely covered by global media and was considered as a smart PR move, even though media believe that it's always a risk for an executive to do something uncharacteristic in the public. The videos of Wang singing have gone beyond viral, reaching more than 1.5 billion people globally so far, among which more than 1/3 are outside of China.

It seems that the chairman's personal hobby not only shapes The Group's corporate culture -- Wanda Group holds a company-wide singing competition "The Voice of Wanda" annually for its employees -- but also drives The Group's strategy, as demonstrated in the annual report. At the WEF, Wang expressed the reason behind this transition, "Real state is a money spinner, but it cannot be sustainable and is not stable. Therefore, we'll need to transit. People with money will go for health and entertainment. Entertainment is something that makes you happy, and sports are something that makes you healthy. Therefore, I'm coming to sports and entertainment."

CONTACT: Judith Yu, +852-3970-2122, judithyu@wsfg.hk  

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
2
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
3
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration
4
Peace talks on Syria begin in Astana
5
Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with Russia
6
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
7
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама