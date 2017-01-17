Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Midea's Exhibition at IMM Cologne 2017 Injects Personality into Kitchen Appliances

Press Releases
January 17, 17:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea is displaying some of their latest kitchen appliances products and kitchen solutions at the IMM Cologne, the international interiors show taking place from January 16 to 22 at Koelnmesse GmbH (Cologne Trade Fair) exhibition centre.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458035/Midea_Kitchen_Trade_Show.jpg

Themed "Deep in the ordinary lies the extraordinary," Midea's two kitchen display areas at IMM highlight surprising friendly appliances that can complement any modern kitchen decor.

"Kitchen appliances should be easy and fun to use for every family. Midea's affordable, energy efficient and technologically advanced products redefined the lines, geometries and color to better blend in modern lifestyle," noted Danielle Boils, Branding & Marketing director, Overseas Sales & Marketing Department of Midea's Kitchen Appliances Division.

The black glass collection in area 1 featuring hobs and stoves, island hoods, dishwasher, ovens and fridge has a distinctive, sculptural design. The black ceramic dominos promise brilliant performance with slider touch control, full bridge function and two induction zones with booster, while the crystal aluminum frames with one or two burners have automatic ignition, flat high-efficiency burners, cast iron pan supports and triple burner.

The stainless steel collection displays a range of built-in microwave ovens: compact ovens with steam or oven functions, a built-in five-burner gas hob with stainless steel surface with highly accessible functions, built-in oven with soft close door and glass angle hood.

All Midea's bottom-hinged oven doors can be easily removed for faster and more convenient cleaning of both the door and cavity.

"Midea has dedicated tremendous efforts in innovation to reduce energy consumption, every product embodies our tireless pursuit for developing better energy efficient solutions and ultimately, a better environment," Boils said.

For more information, please visit: http://midea-imm.com/index.php

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Midea Kitchen Appliances Division is affiliated to Midea Group, a World Fortune 500 company, one of the largest household appliances manufacturers in China. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliance suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding USD 22 billion, and is the world's No.1 microwave ovens manufacturer and No.3 dishwashers manufacturer. It operates four production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and two international R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, KY in the US.

CONTACT: Jeroen Vanrappard, +86-755-2360-6382, jeroen.vanrappard@midea.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Visitors arriving at Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015
2
Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2015 Ends in Success With $193 Million in New Business
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
3
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
4
Russian Navy to receive new aircraft carrier — Navy Commander
5
Russian government approves challenging budget for 2016
6
Strategic missile test-fired in south Russia hits the target precisely
7
Russia’s monopoly watchdog grants Rosneft’s petition for buying Targin oil service company
TOP STORIES
Реклама