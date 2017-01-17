Midea's Exhibition at IMM Cologne 2017 Injects Personality into Kitchen Appliances

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea is displaying some of their latest kitchen appliances products and kitchen solutions at the IMM Cologne, the international interiors show taking place from January 16 to 22 at Koelnmesse GmbH (Cologne Trade Fair) exhibition centre.
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458035/Midea_Kitchen_Trade_Show.jpg
Themed "Deep in the ordinary lies the extraordinary," Midea's two kitchen display areas at IMM highlight surprising friendly appliances that can complement any modern kitchen decor.
"Kitchen appliances should be easy and fun to use for every family. Midea's affordable, energy efficient and technologically advanced products redefined the lines, geometries and color to better blend in modern lifestyle," noted Danielle Boils, Branding & Marketing director, Overseas Sales & Marketing Department of Midea's Kitchen Appliances Division.
The black glass collection in area 1 featuring hobs and stoves, island hoods, dishwasher, ovens and fridge has a distinctive, sculptural design. The black ceramic dominos promise brilliant performance with slider touch control, full bridge function and two induction zones with booster, while the crystal aluminum frames with one or two burners have automatic ignition, flat high-efficiency burners, cast iron pan supports and triple burner.
The stainless steel collection displays a range of built-in microwave ovens: compact ovens with steam or oven functions, a built-in five-burner gas hob with stainless steel surface with highly accessible functions, built-in oven with soft close door and glass angle hood.
All Midea's bottom-hinged oven doors can be easily removed for faster and more convenient cleaning of both the door and cavity.
"Midea has dedicated tremendous efforts in innovation to reduce energy consumption, every product embodies our tireless pursuit for developing better energy efficient solutions and ultimately, a better environment," Boils said.
For more information, please visit: http://midea-imm.com/index.php
About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division
Midea Kitchen Appliances Division is affiliated to Midea Group, a World Fortune 500 company, one of the largest household appliances manufacturers in China. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliance suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding USD 22 billion, and is the world's No.1 microwave ovens manufacturer and No.3 dishwashers manufacturer. It operates four production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and two international R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, KY in the US.
CONTACT: Jeroen Vanrappard, +86-755-2360-6382, jeroen.vanrappard@midea.com