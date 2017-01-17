Back to Main page
Infortrend Storage Systems Support Flexible Super-speed

Press Releases
January 17, 9:00 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced that its storage systems provide flexible super-speed host interface support for 56Gb/s InfiniBand, 40Gb/s iSCSI and 4 x 16Gb/s Fibre Channel ports, delivering optimum bandwidth and throughput for resource intensive and mission critical applications, such as high-performance computing, media editing and big data analytics.

Storage networking technologies continue to advance to meet the high-speed and low-latency requirements by demanding applications in today's enterprise environments. Infortrend storage supports leading-edge and wide-ranging host interfaces so that customers can choose the connection protocol(s) most suitable for their application requirements and infrastructure needs. Furthermore, the I/O ports are interchangeable on a modular-design host board to provide organizations future-proof flexibility when planning or upgrading their infrastructure to meet growing storage requirements as their business scale expands.

iSCSI, scaling to 40G speed, targets enterprise data center, cloud and big data applications requiring high-performance SAN-based storage while preserving network deployment simplicity. The 4 x 16Gb/s FC ports enable high 64G throughput, supporting the most demanding virtualization applications when leveraging multicore processors, memory cache and SSD. InfiniBand is increasingly used in data centers and HPC as it drives the most aggressive performance roadmap among I/O fabric architectures.

"We understand customers' needs are constantly evolving and so are network interconnect technologies. We are committed to keeping abreast of the latest technology developments and ensuring Infortrend products always deliver high performance, optimum flexibility and forward-looking features," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Super-speed host interfaces are available on certain models of Infortrend storage systems, in addition to the support for other host protocols. For more details, please click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Infortrend Technology, Inc.

Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov)
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

 
