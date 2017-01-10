Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
CALHOUN, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/. In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings release on Thursday, February 9, 2017, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 am ET.
|
What:
|
Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2016 Earnings Call
|
When:
|
February 10, 2017
|
11:00 am ET
|
Where:
|
www.mohawkind.com
|
Select Investor Information
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
|
Live Conference Call:
|
Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
|
Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
|
Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
|
Conference ID: 50983195
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the webcast will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website until Friday, March 10, 2017. A conference call replay will also be available until Friday, March 10, 2017 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 50983195.
CONTACT: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Frank H. Boykin, Chief Financial Officer, 706-624-2695