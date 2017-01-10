Back to Main page
DDPai Made World Debut of X2 Pro - Dual Channel Digital Social Car Camera at CES 2017

Press Releases
January 10, 9:00 UTC+3
DDPai has showcased the industry's leading social car cameras at CES 2017
1 pages in this article

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454850/DDPai_CES_PR.jpg

DDPai, the global leading social car cameras manufacturer, announced today that it has showcased X Series (world debut of X2 Pro), M Series (M4 & M4 Plus) and mini Series (mini & mini2) social car cameras at CES 2017, held in Las Vegas from Jan 5 - 8. CES is the premier consumer electronics and technology tradeshow.

X2 Pro (X Series), dual channel digital social car camera, provides supreme safety at all times. Time lapse mode of X2 pro could reduce the size of video files, which allows 24 hours non-stop loop recording in parking mode under the protection of DDPai's IPS (Intelligent Protection System) technology. Front 1440P with 140° wide angle and rear 720P recording with 120° wide angle minimizing blind spots and recording events without fail. X2 Pro can record driving behavior, vehicle performance and driving footage with DD Sports technology. X2 Pro supports 4G network with optional accessories, which allows users to track their vehicles and receive a hit-and-run alarm from the cloud in a real time. IPS technology protects vehicles against extremely low voltage and intense heat by cutting off the power automatically and DSave technology provides dual storage for crucial incident videos.

"Debuting of X2 Pro dual channel digital social car camera demonstrates DDPai's leading technology in global dashcam industry," said Leo Luo, CEO of DDPai. "See the World. Share the World, as DDPai's vision, we are aiming to build a global social community to connect worldwide users by sharing their driving life on the road. DDPai APP is the bridge to make our vision come true. In less than 4 years, DDPai has made itself one of the top 3 dashcam brands in China. The presence of DDPai at CES 2017 indicates DDPai's determination to be a world renowned enterprise."

M4 & M4 Plus (M Series) social car cameras provide extraordinary racing experience by featuring DD Sports function, which you could get up-to-date driving data in your mobile phone and a driving performance report of your road trip. Paired with mini social car camera, M4 Plus can be a wireless front & rear car recorder.

mini & mini2 (mini Series) social car cameras are recommended for young fashion travelers. Changeable cases make a great personalized style.

DDPai (en.ddpai.com) is a global leader in social car cameras that was founded on 1st April 2013 by engineering experts from HUAWEI Technologies. By utilizing innovative smart technology and WiFi networks, DDPai is dedicated to providing easy-to-use social car cameras, creating a global social community to share driving life on the road.

Contact for more information:
marketing@ddpai.com 

CONTACT: Valley, +86-150-1943-9706, valley@ddpai.com

