2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) to inaugurate in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/. As the 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) to open during February 15-18, 2017 in Area B of Canton Fair Complex, over 1600 leading companies worldwide including HP, Epson, Mutoh, Keundo and Teckwin are expected to participate in the trade show.
Highlighting advertising signs, light box and display equipment, engraving and bending machinery, and inkjet printing equipment zones, the 2017 ISLE 2017 is expected to expand to 120,000 square metres to offer upgraded purchasing experience for buyers.
The 2017 ISLE 2017 will also exhibit LED display technology & application, DLP splicing, LCD/PDP splicing, projection display, digital signage & tablet display and LED lighting & new technology Engineering machinery.
"We hope the fair will bring opportunities for exhibitors and buyers to share ideas and therefore to capture market insights by embracing industrial dynamics and leading techniques," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, director of ISLE.
About ISLE
The 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) will be held by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd. and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE). It is dedicated to building a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform of professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.
For more information, please visit: http://www.isle.org.cn/en/
