2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) to inaugurate in Guangzhou

Press Releases
December 23, 13:10 UTC+3
2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) to inaugurate in Guangzhou, highlighting cutting-edge advertising equipment
1 pages in this article

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/. As the 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) to open during February 15-18, 2017 in Area B of Canton Fair Complex, over 1600 leading companies worldwide including HP, Epson, Mutoh, Keundo and Teckwin are expected to participate in the trade show.

Highlighting advertising signs, light box and display equipment, engraving and bending machinery, and inkjet printing equipment zones, the 2017 ISLE 2017 is expected to expand to 120,000 square metres to offer upgraded purchasing experience for buyers.

  • Advertising signs, display and related materials zone
    Apart from interactive display of light box, board, flag, truss display, racks, latest advertising materials, medium and display forms will also be exhibited. The trendy ultra slim LED box that is widely discussed for its slimness, even shade, power-saving and endurance, easy to operate will be on display for visitors to experience on site.
  • Engraving and bending machinery zone 
    A wide range of industrial member will bring their leading laser and CNC engraving equipment, and cutter machines. Baisheng CNC, a world famous producer of low-to-mid power laser equipment and solution provider, will bring more than 60 models of laser engraving, cutting, marking and soldering machines to the fair.
  • Inkjet Printing Equipment zone
    Various digital inkjet-printing brands including Yifang Digital will introduce multi new products on the trade show, covering iconic UV-series industrial grade UV flatbed printer, industrial grade coil equipment, and other outstanding products.

The 2017 ISLE 2017 will also exhibit LED display technology & application, DLP splicing, LCD/PDP splicing, projection display, digital signage & tablet display and LED lighting & new technology Engineering machinery.

"We hope the fair will bring opportunities for exhibitors and buyers to share ideas and therefore to capture market insights by embracing industrial dynamics and leading techniques," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, director of ISLE.

About ISLE

The 2017 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) will be held by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd. and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE). It is dedicated to building a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform of professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

For more information, please visit: http://www.isle.org.cn/en/

CONTACT:

Linda Chen
chenyanhui@cantonfairad.com
+86-20-8926-8256

