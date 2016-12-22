Hengxian County, a Land of Jasmine, Created a Jasmine Brand Worth 18 Billion Yuan

Hengxian County enjoys the good reputation of "a land of jasmine", and it was evaluated as the world production center for jasmine flower and jasmine tea. The history of planting jasmine in Hengxian County dates back to 400 years ago. In recent years, Hengxian County government tried to optimize the industrial structure. At present, there are 330,000 farmers who plant 10,000 mu of jasmine in the county. The annual output of jasmine flowers is about 80,000 tons. There are 130 jasmine tea factories in the county and about 60,000 tons of jasmine tea are sold in and outside of China. It is estimated that the annual output of jasmine flower and jasmine tea of Hengxian County takes up 80 percent of national output and 60 percent of world output. Hengxian County has become the largest production base of jasmine flower and jasmine tea in the world.

In order to build a larger brand and expand product sale, Hengxian County government tried to establish a diversified system of e-commerce, helping local enterprises in selling their product via the Internet. In 2015, Hengian County became the first county in Guangxi to cooperate with e-commerce giant Alibaba, building up 500 e-commerce service stations in rural areas. At present, nearly 100 Hengxian County-based jasmine tea enterprises open up online stores in Alibaba's Tmall.

Meanwhile, Hengxian County government tried to take advantage of its selenium-rich soil to plant high-quality agricultural products. The county now enjoys a series of reputation such as "National demonstration zone for modern agriculture", "China's land of agaricus bisporus", "China's land of sweet corn" and "China's land of traditional Chinese rice-pudding".

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=281529

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=281530