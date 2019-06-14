Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Haier ranks among BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

Press Releases
June 14, 15:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier is listed among the BrandZ™ 2019 global top 100 most valuable brands, one of the most prestigious business rankings in the world, jointly released by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown in New York on Tuesday.

It is the first time for the company to take a position in the list thanks to its business model innovation.

Haier stands in an all-new category of the ranking called the "IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem brand" which sends out new signals about brand strategy during the IoT era. Haier, which has been well known as a world's first-class brand of home appliances in the past ten years, now is recognized as the sole IoT ecosystem brand and it is the first brand listed in this category.

The company has established a unique ecosystem experience model by providing networked appliances and customized smart homes which not only helps build out the greater ecosystem of the smart home, but also takes the leading role in setting international standard.

Haier's Internet of Food (IoF), Internet of Clothing (IoC) are the leaders in defining the international standards for the IoT, paving the way for the full deployment of the IoT ecosystem in terms of technology and standards.

COSMOPlat, an industrial network platform of Haier, is the carrying platform for ecosystem brand. It is spreading a large-scale customization model which revolves around user experience and the creation of an open and multi-party interactive co-creation & sharing platform, instead of simply replacing people with robots or equipment connections or facilitating transactions.

To date, the platform has nurtured 15 emerging ecosystems. It has been replicated in 11 territories and 20 countries, building a greater ecosystem for world-wide customers, encompassing sectors such as clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, well-being, medical, and education, among others.

Haier's management model for ecosystem brand called Rendanheyi highlights that every person and every stakeholder in Haier's ecosystem is a hub. It has been successfully applied across the U.S.' GE home appliances, New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel, Japan's Sanyo, Italy's Candy and other international brands acquired by Haier, forming a greater ecosystem of international brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902149/Haier_ranks_among_BrandZ_Top_100_Most_Valuable_Global_Brands.jpg
 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
2
Lightning knocked out autopilot of SSJ-100 that exploded at Sheremetyevo, says watchdog
3
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
4
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
5
Putin lauds outcome of Syria’s terror fight as joint triumph of Russia, Turkey and Iran
6
Russia appreciates French Senate’s efforts to improve relations, senator says
7
Haier ranks among BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT