Henniges Automotive hires L. Brooks Mallard as Chief Financial Officer

Press Releases
June 11, 15:00 UTC+3
AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henniges Automotive, a leading global supplier of highly engineered sealing and anti-vibration systems for the automotive market, announced L. Brooks Mallard has joined the company as chief financial officer.

As CFO, Mallard will drive the company's treasury, capital funding and internal structure, responsible for oversight of accounting and financial reporting, financial planning, risk management, financial controls, taxation, information technology and legal affairs. Mallard also will serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

"Brooks has an impressive career that spans a number of diverse sectors within the industry, and his style will fit the Henniges culture perfectly," said Larry Williams, Henniges CEO. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his guidance as we continue to strategically expand the global presence of our company."

Prior to joining Henniges, Mallard was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Jeld-Wen for four years. He also has held finance-related positions with TRW, Cooper Industries, Thomas & Betts, and Briggs & Stratton during his 25-year career. Mallard earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University. 

About Henniges Automotive

Henniges provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods. The company also supplies the automotive market with anti-vibration components and encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major Automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has 8,700 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900436/Henniges_Automotive_Brooks_Mallard.jpg

