The First China-CEEC Expo opens in east China's Ningbo

Press Releases
June 10, 14:37 UTC+3
NINGBO, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair, as well as the 21st Zhejiang Investment and Trade Symposium kicked off Saturday, according to the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province.

From a bottle of red wine to the world's most technologically advanced light aircraft, the fair is rich in CEEC goods. Upgraded to a national level, the expo has Greek added to the previous "16+1" participating countries to become a "17 +1" event. Greek Leonardo Constantine came to the expo with wine and olive oil, which he thought well cater to the huge consumption potential of China's consumption upgrading.

In addition to the 17 CEECs, Germany, France, Austria, Russia and Moldova also attended the expo, with 525 companies participating in the event in total, up from 257 last year. Eleven matchmaking meetings were held during the event, where 26 domestic purchasing teams and more than 3,000 buyers will seek deals and cooperation with exhibitors during four consecutive days.

