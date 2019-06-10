Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Suning to Present at CES Asia with its latest Retail Technology for a Smarter life

Press Releases
June 10, 10:56 UTC+3
NANJING, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning, the commercial giant ranked second in China's top non-state-owned enterprises and owners of Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company, will present at this year's CES Asia with its latest technologies of "Smart Life+", "Smart Retail+" and "Smart Solutions+".

This year at CES Asia, in its "Smart Life+"segement, Suning will demonstrate its latest innovations of the firm's Smart Home Appliances based on its Biu OS system, such as Biu refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, automatic washing machines, new fans, and smart security kits. Meanwhile, the company will release its BiuLink Open Agreement at a press conference held on June 12, through which Suning will work with partners to explore cross-brand connectivity. The Biu+ Ecology aims to create an open platform for sharing resources across the smart home appliance industry, leading the smart home industry to cope with problems and challenges.

As the largest omni-channel retailer in China, Suning will also showcase its core technology smart retail innovations in the "Smart Retail+" section of its booth. The company will exhibit its digital store product solutions including self-service cash register, weighing rack, off-hook system, commodity heat, and track heat, which will help to increase retail operation efficiency and improve customer experience.

In the "Smart Solutions+" segment, Suning will demonstrate its four cloud solutions, supply cloud, retail cloud, management cloud and basic cloud, to enable retailers to access its basic technology tools to increase industry efficiency. On June 11, Suning will share its insights on how technology will impact and re-shape the retail industry at a conference themed "Technology-powered Smart Retail for the Next Decade."

Dr. Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, said: "Nowadays, an increasing number of SME in the retail industry is facing crucial challenges. As the leading omni channel smart retailer, Suning has deep insights into how technology is reshaping retail. Suning is willing to share its technology and experience to enable refined internal management and accelerate the digitalization of the retail industry."

With Suning's next generation Smart Life+, Smart Retail +, and Smart Solution+ technologies, Suning is dedicated to improving the shopping experience of its existing 600 million registered members, while continuing to attract new customers, to lead the ecosystem across industries by creating an elite quality of life for all.

CES Asia 2019 runs from June 11-13, 2019 in Shanghai. Suning's booth is located at No. 2002, N2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899993/Suning_CES_Asia_2019.jpg  

