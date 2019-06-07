2019 CAMCA Regional Forum Held in Uzbekistan on June 12-14

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th annual CAMCA Regional Forum will be held on June 12th-14th in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Since its establishment in 2014, the Forum has featured more than 160 speakers and welcomed hundreds of participants representing over 25 countries and 150 companies across the globe. The Forum is a premier opportunity to engage with prominent influencers and rising leaders in the CAMCA (Central Asia-Mongolia-Caucasus-Afghanistan) region and to gain firsthand insights on the region's pulse and developments. Learn more about attending by visiting www.camcaforum.org.

The CAMCA Regional Forum is a non-political and non-partisan Forum established to promote region-wide discussions on means of advancing economic growth and social development in Central Asia and the Caucasus. The Forum was established as one of the first and only platforms to bring together representatives of the 10 CAMCA countries, spanning from the South Caucasus to Mongolia, to discuss emerging opportunities for regional cooperation.

Held in Uzbekistan, the heart of Central Asia both in terms of population and geography, the Forum will focus around the theme of "CAMCA: Shared Interests, Shared Aspirations," featuring plenary sessions, keynotes and discussions on topics including intraregional trade, transport and transit, regional business and investments, economic development, entrepreneurship and innovation, human capital and education.

The Forum will feature over 80 top-level speakers and panelists from across the region and welcome over 300 participants representing more than 20 countries.

Keynote speakers include:

Mr. Ruslanbek Davletov, Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan

Dr. Arthur Laffer, Founder and Chairman, Laffer Associates

Mr. Giorgi Kvirikashvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia

"Due to the diverse and impressive pool of participants, we find it particularly valuable that the Forum essentially serves as a 'one-stop shop' for professionals interested in regional cooperation and partnerships, as well as for outside nations, businesses and organizations interested in exploring the emerging opportunities across this region."

– Sarah Tonucci, Executive Director, Rumsfeld Foundation

The Forum is organized by the Rumsfeld Foundation, Central Asia-Caucasus Institute and CAMCA Network. The organizers believe that expanded communication and collaboration among talented professionals from a range of fields can significantly contribute to economic, political and social development on both a national and regional basis.