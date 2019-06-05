Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bittrex International and Standard Tokenization Protocol Partner for Initial Offering

Press Releases
June 05, 9:00 UTC+3

Authorized Bittrex International Users Will Be Able to Purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol Tokens at a Fixed Cost Directly on the Bittrex International Platform beginning June 11

Share
1 pages in this article

VALLETTA, Malta, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP), the open-source standard and decentralized network simplifying the tokenization and issuance of assets, and Bittrex International today announced that the digital asset trading platform will host the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of Standard Tokenization Protocol tokens (STPT). Funds raised will be used to further develop STP's blockchain technology and realize their vision to seamlessly enable the execution of token issuance, providing issuers with a fundraising method that is faster and cheaper than traditional means.

The IEO will officially start at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, June 11 and end at 14:00 GMT on June 12, 2019 unless sale supply is reached. 

"Every action we take as a company is guided by our commitment to promoting blockchain innovation and adoption while maintaining the highest levels of compliance," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "The STP team share that same vision and they are making it a reality for projects all over the world to simplify the tokenization process and remain compliant. This partnership is perfect fit and we are extremely proud to help STP raise additional funds to continue their great work."

"We are very excited to partner with Bittrex International for the IEO," said Mike Chen, CEO of STP. "The IEO is only the beginning of our long journey to create a decentralized network for compliant and transparent tokenization."

About  Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations at the token level. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any platform. Learn more: https://stp.network/

About Bittrex International  

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more: https://International.Bittrex.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cooperation with Russia should be developed despite sanctions — Bulgarian president
2
Volume of IT investment in Hainan exceeds $1,4 bln
3
RDIF, Megafon, Mail.ru and Alibaba JV deal may be closed on June 5 — source
4
UN chief to meet with Putin at SPIEF
5
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
6
Russia’s EU envoy believes US’ efforts to block Nord Stream 2 will fail
7
No all-female cosmonaut crew to be created in Russia — Roscosmos
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT