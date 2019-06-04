Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Infortrend Showcased Cloud and AI-Enabled Storage in Computex 2019

Press Releases
June 04, 10:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) demonstrated its technology innovations in Computex 2019 in response to the rising demands of data management and analytics. The highlighted solutions include cloud storage solutions and AI-enabled storage, which aim to help enterprise customers overcome the agile data environment as they continuously improve their products and services in the era of big data and AI.    

As the industries are experiencing digital transformation, data has become the most valuable asset for enterprises. According to IDC, the value of big data and business analytics combined will reach USD 189.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow to USD 274.3 billion in 2022 with 13.2% CAGR. The process of managing such massive volumes of data is the deciding factor whether your business can gain profit. In light of this, Infortrend has introduced several innovative technologies that fulfill costumers' diverse requirements.

One of Infortrend's focuses is cloud storage solution: the EonStor GSc family. Integrated with EonCloud Gateway, EonStor GSc can be assigned as a local cache to speed up cloud data access, solving critical bandwidth issue when adopting Hybrid Cloud and Edge Computing. Currently, GSc supports top cloud services including Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud.

As AI is a hot topic in Computex 2019, Infortrend also introduced its AI-enabled storage solution that features compute, storage, network and cloud all-in-one, allowing users to easily deploy AI applications. "AI, Cloud, and big data are happening now. Our goal is to empower our enterprise customers to cash in the new opportunities by offering more efficient and easy-to-manage solutions," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

