Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum held in Fangchenggang City

Press Releases
June 03, 15:01 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

FANGCHENGGANG, China, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by CRI Online: Recently, the International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum (China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization), co-sponsored by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Good-Neighborly Friendship and Cooperation Committee and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was held in Fangchenggang City.

This is the first time that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has organized an international medical innovation and cooperation forum, with the theme of health, cooperation, innovation, sharing and building a platform for medical innovation and cooperation under the framework of the SCO.

Topics such as national health, disaster relief, disease prevention and control, medical services, traditional medicine, health management, medical and nursing, medical education and scientific research, and medical personnel exchanges were discussed, and a broad consensus was reached.

Multiple cooperation agreements were reached in the Forum. The Fangchenggang Declaration of the International Medical Innovation Cooperation Forum (China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization) was also released. It pointed out that the Forum decided to establish the "China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Medical Innovation and Cooperation Committee" in Shanghai, China.

The Forum welcomes the participants in the initiative to establish the "International Medical Open Experimental Zone (China)" in Fangchenggang City, and believes this experimental zone will provide unprecedented opportunities for regional and national medical cooperation.

Fangchenggang City has proposed the idea of "one district and two cities", namely advocating the establishment of an international medical open experimental zone across the city, creating an international pharmaceutical manufacturing town and an international medical and health-care town in the experimental zone, which includes a China-India pharmaceutical manufacturing industrial park, US-Europe new special medicine manufacturing industrial park and Russian pharmaceutical industrial park.

As of now, Fangchenggang City is promoting the construction of a 67-hectare China-India pharmaceutical manufacturing industrial park.

More than 800 government officials, medical specialists and scholars from 21 countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Ukraine participated in the forum. The participants are all SCO member states, observer countries and dialogue partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896331/China_India_forum.jpg  

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will not back military solution to Venezuela crisis, Lavrov says
2
Austria’s Chancellor Bierlein and her government sworn in
3
Sino-Russian relationship being affected by US sanctions, says Kremlin
4
Free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia expected to be signed by year-end
5
Kremlin: Putin, Trump meeting in Osaka possible, Moscow awaits Washington’s proposal
6
Kremlin says terrorists’ positions in Idlib must be neutralized
7
Xi’s visit may offer new prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation, experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT