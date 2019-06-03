SPIEF Venue Will Feature World Cuisines

Moscow, June 3. Participants and guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be able to take advantage of several restaurants located within ExpoForum. FORUM restaurant is the main dining establishment offering participants lunch at the Congress Centre. As it did last year, the restaurant will offer set menus drawing from three cuisines: Russian, Pan-Asian, and Italian. Michelin star chef Ivano Ricchebono will head the Italian portion of the kitchen.

It is the third year in a row that Italian chefs have been heading the Italian kitchen at SPIEF. The Roscongress Foundation’s regional partner, the Conoscere Eurasia Association, proposed making this an annual tradition to introduce Forum participants to the rich diversity of Italian cuisine. "The Italian kitchen usually attracts the Forum guests most interested in familiarizing themselves with the culinary traditions of Italy's various regions. This year we will be presenting the region of Liguria, so we decided to invite one of the most famous Ligurian chefs – Ivano Ricchebono, who has been decorated with a Michelin star," - said President of the Conoscere Eurasia Association Antonio Fallico.

A special treat awaits Forum participants – the SPIEF venue will include three high-end restaurants managed by Alexander Rappoport, which will represent the ideas behind three successful restaurants in Moscow and St. Petersburg: China Gramota restaurant, Blok Meat Restaurant, and Grand Café Dr Zhivago.

Two restaurants at the Hilton St. Petersburg ExpoForum (GRIL’ restaurant and PARC restaurant) will once again be open daily to SPIEF 2019 participants.

In addition to the restaurants mentioned above, the restaurant Kuban will once again open its doors as part of the Forum’s Krasnodar Region zone, where it will serve European and Kuban dishes.

Cafés and business networking areas will be open throughout the duration of SPIEF, with coffee available at all times.

Ivano Ricchebono, chef, Michelin star winner. Born in 1972 in Genoa. Graduated from the Scuola Alberghiero Bergese in Genova. Worked with famous chefs such as Alessandro Serni and Giovanni Parlati, studied the unique cuisines of Italy’s regions, and studied pastry-making at the Etoile Academy in Venice. In 2004, he opened The Cook in Genoa, which was awarded one Michelin star in 2010.

The Conoscere Eurasia Association is one of the Roscongress Foundation's regional partners. It serves as the co-organizer of business events aiming to foster informal dialogues on economic, trade, and integration between the primary parties in the Eurasian space. The Foundation and Association’s joint events include the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, the 2nd Russian-Austrian Economic Dialogue, and the First Connecting Eurasia Dialogue – from the Atlantic to the Pacific in Brussels, and others.

