Global Fishery Forum 2019: Focus on Digitalization

Moscow, May 30. Aspects of further digitalization of the Russian fishing industry and opportunities for its development using modern technologies will be discussed at a roundtable at the Global Fishery Forum 2019 in St. Petersburg on 10 July.

The event will be attended by representatives of Russian fishery associations and companies and scientific institutions, as well as foreign experts from government agencies and the business community.

"Digitalization is an essential element of a modern and competitive industry. Use of digital technologies increases the transparency and clarity of regulation, as well as the efficiency of data processing and, consequently, that of decision-making, which is very important and relevant in the dynamically changing working conditions of fishermen", - said Ilya Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries.

The key speaker will be Artyom Vilkin, Head of the Centre of Fishery Monitoring and Communications System. He will talk about the development of the industry’s monitoring system over the 20-year period, its structure and ongoing improvement.

Representatives of the fishing industry will share their experience of using digital technologies to automate and improve production processes, trade in aquatic bioresources, including sales through auction sites. The invited speakers include Dobroflot Group CEO Alexander Yefremov, representatives of Trading Technologies Group Maxim Buzmakov and Vadim Klementyev, as well as experts from Norway.

Digitalization plays a special role for science, which is the main driver of progress. The roundtable will be attended by specialists from the All-Russia Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography: introduction of digital technologies helps improve the accuracy of the forecasting of various natural processes, including climate change, the dynamics of the number of aquatic bioresources, and the efficiency of online control over the catch of hydrobionts and the quality of products from them. In addition, scientists will present the Big Fish Data project for a global information system for the fishing industry including all relevant information about the state of and opportunities for extraction in the world’s oceans, among them the function of operational recommendations for fishing, taking into account analysis of consumer demand on the markets.

The III Global Fishery Forum and International Exhibition of Fish Industry, Seafood and Technology (Seafood Expo Russia) will be held in St. Petersburg from 10 to 12 July 2019. The venue will be the Exproforum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The organizer is the Federal Agency for Fisheries; the Forum’s Operator is the Roscongress Foundation.

Organizer: The Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates extraction, preservation and reproduction of aquatic bioresources. The agency is responsible for organizing fishery and scientific support for fishing, development of aquaculture (fish breeding), supervision over safety of navigation by fishing fleet vessels and performance of rescue operations in fishing areas, as well as fish conservation measures.

Rosrybolovstvo's tasks include ensuring sustainable development of the fishing industry, which makes a significant contribution to the food security of the country and is a driver of economic growth for coastal regions.

The Russian Federation accounts for more than 5.5 per cent of global fish production, the fourth biggest in the world. In 2018, Russian fishermen achieved a record catch of 5 million tonnes of aquatic bioresources, the highest in the last quarter century and almost 5% above the previous year's level.



Forum operator: The Roscongress Foundation is a socially orientated non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international, congress, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was established in 2007 to promote development of the economic potential, national interests and image of Russia. The Foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, forms and covers the issues on the Russian and global economic agenda. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable projects.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 195 countries, with more than 10,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 75 countries worldwide.

